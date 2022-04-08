US Man arrested for masturbates in front of woman on Southwest Airlines flight

On a Southwest Airlines flight, shocking situations happened when a passenger started masturbating in front of another female passenger. This incident came to light during a flight from Seattle (USA) to Phoenix, where a male passenger committed such obscene acts four times in front of a female passenger. However, later this person was arrested.

According to the information, the matter dates back to April 2, when a man allegedly started indecent acts after taking off from Seattle on a Southwest Airlines flight. He was arrested by Phoenix Police Department officers when the flight landed. Police have identified the arrested accused as Antonio Sherrod McGarrity, who was allegedly traveling on Southwest Airlines flight 3814.

When questioned by police, McGarrity said he didn’t do anything wrong, it was just a little weird. However, the man said that he had asked the woman if he had any problem with masturbating. According to the man, the woman had said that she did not mind. At the same time, the complainant alleged that as soon as the plane took off, the accused person started behaving indecently.

According to the complaint, the female passenger was seated immediately next to McGarrity and soon after the flight, the accused McGarrity started committing obscene acts. The woman took pictures of him, in which he is allegedly seen masturbating. The woman informed about this incident to the crew member of the plane when the accused person was asleep. After this incident, the complainant woman was given another seat by the crew members.

However, the woman was also questioned by Phoenix police officers when the Southwest Airlines flight landed. The woman told the authorities that the accused, Shax McGarrity, committed the obscene act on four separate occasions. At the same time, McGarrity was also questioned by FBI investigators in the case, in which he has allegedly confessed to what happened inside the flight.