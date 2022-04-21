US man kidnapped his daughter from delhi took him to Nepal Know what was the reason

A shocking case has come to light from the national capital of the country, Delhi. Here a woman has accused her former American husband and his mother of kidnapping their daughter. Delhi Police has now registered an FIR in this regard. According to the woman, together they first kidnapped the girl from a hotel and then took her to Nepal.

Giving information about the matter, the police said that a woman named Kanika Goyal has lodged an FIR with the Delhi Police accusing her ex-husband and mother-in-law of kidnapping the daughter. According to the woman, both of them conspired to take the child to Nepal. According to the complaint, the Indira Gandhi International Airport has also been informed about it. The woman has stated that both the man and the woman are US citizens.

Actually, Kanika Goyal and her husband have separated some time back. According to the court’s order, Goyal had brought her eight-year-old daughter to meet her father and grandmother from April 13 to April 18. In such a situation, Kanika Goyal left the girl in a five-star hotel in Delhi Aerocity. According to the woman, for some reason she could not reach her daughter after 9 pm on the 15th.

According to the complainant woman, when she reached the hotel the next day to meet her daughter, her daughter together with her ex-husband and her mother could not be traced anywhere. On contacting the police and checking the footage of the CCTV camera, it was found that these three had left the hotel by taxi at around 10:45 last night and did not return. Then after some time the woman came to know that they were in Nepal. Police are probing the woman’s allegations.

However, now in this case, Delhi Police has informed the Nepal Embassy as well as the US Embassy about the matter during the investigation. Apart from this, the information about the complainant woman’s daughter, ex-husband and her mother has also been informed to the Indira Gandhi International Airport. According to the police, these two people have separated some time ago. According to the court, the ex-husband could meet his daughter by applying from time to time.