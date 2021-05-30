US Man Sues Apple Over False Accusations in Numerous Apple Store Thefts





San Francisco: Apple is being sued by a person as a result of repeated accusations that he was behind quite a few thefts at Apple Shops in the US, tried robberies that have been carried out by others who have been impersonating him. The lawsuit, filed on Might 28 in the US District Court docket for the District of Massachusetts, is suing Apple and Safety Business Specialists, a contractor working for Apple on retailer safety.

The lawsuit claims the plaintiff Ousmane Bah was falsely accused of performing some Apple Store thefts, which led to his arrest in New York in November 2018, AppleInsider reported. The lawsuit seems to be a continuation of one other authorized motion by Bah in opposition to Apple and SIS, launched in April 2019. It appears the claims are the identical as in that lawsuit, however particularly takes intention on the actions in the Massachusetts Apple Shops.

In accordance with the lawsuit, Bah obtained a learner's allow for driving in New York state in March 2018, which took the type of a printout that contained particulars of his peak, weight, date of start, and eye color, however not his {photograph}. Bah misplaced his short-term allow throughout the following two months however had obtained a everlasting plastic model together with his {photograph}. The lacking short-term allow is alleged to have been utilized by another person as identification for an Apple Store theft in Greenwich, Connecticut in April 2018. The person is claimed to haven't resembled Bah in any respect, except for being Black, similar to being 6 foot 1 inch tall when Bah is 5 foot 7 inches. Bah mentioned Apple and SIS created a file for Bah because the thief in the video and printed the data to each SIS brokers and Apple Shops in the US.