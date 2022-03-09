US man who got first pig heart transplant dies 2 months later



The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after a groundbreaking examination, the Maryland Hospital, which performed the surgery, announced Wednesday.

David Bennett, 57, died Tuesday at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Doctors did not give an exact cause of death, but said his condition had worsened several days ago.

Bennett’s son praised the hospital for offering end-to-end tests, saying the family hoped it would help in more efforts to address the organ deficiency.

In a statement released by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, David Bennett Jr. said, “We are grateful for every innovative moment, every crazy dream, every sleepless night that went into this historic endeavor.” “We hope this story can be the beginning of hope and not the end.”

For decades, physicians have tried to use animal organs for life-saving transplants. Bennett, a handman from Hagerstown, Maryland, was a candidate for this new endeavor because he would otherwise face certain deaths – incapable of human heart transplants, in bed and out of life support and other options.

After the January 7 operation, Bennett’s son told The Associated Press that his father knew there was no guarantee it would work.

Previous attempts at this type of transplant – or xenotransplantation – have largely failed because patients’ bodies quickly reject animal parts. This time, Maryland surgeons used a heart from a gene-modified pig: scientists modified the animal to remove the pig’s genes that trigger hyper-fast rejection and add human genes to help the body absorb the organ.

At first the pig’s heart was working, and the Maryland Hospital issued periodic updates that Bennett seemed to be slowly recovering. He was released from the hospital last month Video Watching the Super Bowl from his hospital bed while working with his physical therapist.

Bennett lived significantly longer with a gene-edited pig heart than with one of the last milestones of genotransplantation – while Baby Fa, a stillborn baby in California, survived 21 days in 1984 with a baboon heart.

“We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Bennett. He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought to the end,” said Dr. Bertley Griffith, who underwent surgery at Baltimore Hospital.

The need for another source of organs is huge. More than 41,000 transplants were performed in the United States last year, a record – including about 3,800 heart transplants. But with more than 106,000 people still on the national waiting list, thousands die before they receive an organ each year, and thousands more are not even added to the list, a long shot.

The Food and Drug Administration has allowed dramatic Maryland testing under the “sympathetic use” rule in emergencies. Bennett’s doctors said he had a history of heart failure and an irregular heartbeat, as well as a history of disobedience. He was deemed unfit for a human heart transplant that required strict use of immunosuppressive drugs or the remaining alternative, an implanted heart pump.

Doctors did not reveal the exact cause of Bennett’s death. Rejection, infection and other complications are a risk for transplant recipients.

But from Bennett’s experience, “we’ve gained invaluable insights into learning that a genetically modified pig’s heart can function better in the human body when the immune system is adequately suppressed,” said Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, scientific director at the University of Maryland Animal-to-Be. Human Replacement Program.

The next question is whether scientists have learned enough from Bennett’s experience and some recent experiments with genetically modified pig organs to persuade the FDA to allow clinical trials – perhaps an organ such as a kidney that fails but is not immediately fatal. .

Twice last autumn, New York University surgeons received permission from the deceased’s family to temporarily attach a gene-edited pig’s kidney to a blood vessel outside the body and inspect their work before ending life support. And surgeons at the University of Alabama in Birmingham have gone a step further by transplanting a pair of genetically modified pig kidneys into a brain-dead person through a step-by-step exercise for an operation they hope will probably try for living patients later. Years

Pigs have long been used in human medicine, including pig skin pens and pig heart valves. But complete organ transplantation is much more complicated than using highly processed tissue. The genetically modified pigs used in these experiments were supplied by Revivicor, a subsidiary of United Therapeutics, one of several biotech companies in the race to develop pig limbs suitable for potential human transplantation.