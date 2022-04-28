US Marshals arrest over 700 in Mississippi, dozens gang-related



More than 700 people have been arrested in Mississippi-led raids led by U.S. marshals.

According to Fox 13 Memphis, the operation, which focused on northern Mississippi, led to the arrests, which included aggravated assault, murder, domestic assault, child abuse, child sexual abuse, illegal gun crime and more.

The operation is called Operation MPACT, led by U.S. Marshals in partnership with Mississippi Partnership Agency Coming Together, and other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in several counties in northern Mississippi.

Of the total number arrested, 350 were for serious crimes and 56 were gang-related, the report said.

Law enforcement officers assisting in the operation seized drugs worth $ 134,000 and more than $ 50,000 in cash. 38 firearms were also seized.

The operation was conducted in response to the recent rise in violent crime involving the relocation of multiple criminal gangs from Chicago and Memphis to Mississippi.

Throughout the month of March, the campaign has shifted to different parts of the state where crime has increased.

U.S. Marshal Danny McKitrick said the operation would have a “lasting effect” on the state’s community.

“I would like to personally thank all of our partners for their tireless support in making this operation a success,” McCitrick said. “I believe the historic results of this operation, combined with the community policing efforts of our local partners, will have a lasting impact on these communities in the northern Mississippi district.”