US Marshals offer reward after murder-for-hire suspect’s jail escape with missing correctional officer



The U.S. Martial Services Alabama is offering $ 10,000 for detainees as well as information on the whereabouts of a missing correctional officer.

Casey White, 38, escaped from Lauderdale County Jail on Friday and last met with Vicky White, assistant director of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, on April 29. There is no relationship between the two

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said Vicky White was last seen leaving the detention center with Casey White on April 29 at 9:30 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Casey White is described as 6 feet 9 inches and weighs 260 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told a news conference Friday that Vicky White was taking Casey White to court for a mental health assessment.

When the prison booking officer called Vicky White around 3:30 pm on April 29, his phone went straight to voicemail, and the officer noticed that Vicky White had not returned to prison.

An investigation revealed that the detainee did not go to court and no assessment was scheduled.

Casey White was charged in 2015 with murder, rent-seeking and theft in connection with the death of Connie Ridgeway at her home in Rogersville, Alabama. Connie Ridgeway was 58 years old, AL.com reported.

Casey White has pleaded guilty to murder and is awaiting trial in prison. According to the US Marshals Service.

He is considered a serious threat to the public.

“Casey White is considered a serious threat to correctional officers and the public,” said U.S. Marshal Marty Kelly.

Any information on the location of Casey White or Vicky White, Assistant Director of Corrections in the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, is encouraged to call the US Marshals Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102. Can be submitted via anonymous tips US Marshall Tip App .

Emmet Jones of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.