US Marshals say fugitive Casey White has tattoos associated with white supremacist gang Southern Brotherhood



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Casey Cole White, a Capitol murder suspect who escaped from an Alabama prison last week with the help of a correctional officer with whom he has formed a “special relationship,” has multiple tattoos linked to the white hegemonic prison gang Southern Brotherhood, U.S. marshals said.

It’s been almost a week since Vicky White, formerly assistant director of correction at Lauderdale County Detention Center, took Casey White out of the facility and never returned. The two are not related.

A Confederate flag and words, “Southern Pride” are engraved on the back of Casey White, according to images released Thursday evening. He has a sleeve in his right hand and a shield on his chest that bears the Nazi SS logo.

The U.S. Marshals said the 6’9 “Casey White should be considered” armed and extremely dangerous “and could have an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and a shotgun.

Casey White Escape: Timeline for Alabama Murder Fugitive with Suspicious Correctional Officer

Casey White and Vicky White met in 2020 while she was being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, awaiting trial for murder for rent.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White had previously tried to break into the facility in 2020, but officers caught him with a jolt and sent him to William E. Basemar in Alabama. Donaldson was transferred to the Correctional Facility.

Singleton said Thursday that Casey White and Vicky White were “in contact by phone” from 2020 to 2022 when Casey Donaldson was in custody at the facility.

According to Singleton, he was transferred to the county jail in February, about two months before he escaped with the help of Vicky White.

Alabama Investigators Confirm ‘Special Relationship’ Between Fugitive Prisoners, Missing Guards

After the pair were released from the county jail last Friday, they dropped Vicky White’s police car and got into a 2007 orange or copper Ford AJ with the rear left bumper she recently bought.

Vicky White is 5’5 “and weighs about 145 pounds. US marshals say she may have died. Her blonde hair is dark shaded and she has a walk.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Casey White and Vicky White can contact the US Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

Michael Ruiz and Stephanie Pagones of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.