US military firepower rushing to Ukraine as besieged nation faces Russian invasion

16 seconds ago
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said President Biden had promised his country more weapons from the United States to fight Russian aggression.

Asked by Gadget Clock’ Brett Bear if his meeting with Biden had led to a promise of more US arms shipments to Ukraine, Kuleba said, “Yes, such guarantees should be expedited because of the uncertainty of Russia’s intentions.”

Dmitry Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

(Via Sergei Doljenko / Pool / AFP Getty Images)

Russia-Ukraine: Biden Announces Sanctions, Military Movement in Response to Attack: Live Update

“The problem is that we don’t have a clear understanding of Putin’s timeline … how he planned his next action, neither here in Washington nor in Kiev,” Kuleba said. “So the only solution we have in this situation is to act as quickly as possible.”

Kuleba made it clear that Ukraine wanted the only weapon for the United States was “defensive weapons,” noting that the country had “not asked the United States to send troops to Ukraine.”

The remarks came as the security situation in Ukraine continued to deteriorate and the White House canceled a planned meeting between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in hopes of a diplomatic solution to the conflict, which was scheduled for Thursday. . The talks were seen as a prelude to a possible summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Biden, a meeting that has also been closed due to the spread of Russian troops across the Ukrainian border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

(Yuri Kochetkov / Pool)

Putin on Monday signed a decree recognizing the independence of the separatist region of eastern Ukraine, which he called a “peacekeeping mission” before Russian troops crossed the border, a move that drew immediate international condemnation and sanctions from both the United States and the European Union.

But Putin’s speech justified the move by hinting at a plan to ostensibly invade Ukraine, questioning the notion that the country has a right to an independent existence.

“Vladimir Putin’s original description is simple and terrifying,” Kuleba told Bayer, arguing that Putin does not believe in Ukraine’s “right to exist.”

Kuleba believes that Putin has “publicly” declared his intention to “literally destroy” Ukraine, an attempt he says his country will resist even if diplomatic efforts fail.

“We will fight for our land and our people,” Kuleba said.

Asked why the American people should support Ukraine and the Biden administration’s efforts to support it, Kuleba argued that it was a matter of keeping American promises.

President Joe Biden

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

“Ukraine has abandoned the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal,” Kuleba argued for the “security guarantee” promised by the United States. But the Ukrainian diplomat made it clear that his failure to support his country would have far-reaching implications for the rest of the West, arguing that allowing Putin to invade Ukraine without consequence would encourage future Russian leaders.

“This will send a clear message to the world that the West is unable to defend its policies,” Kuleba said, warning that “other players” would soon “challenge the United States” based on its inaction in Ukraine.

