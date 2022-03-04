World

US must stand with Ukraine for ‘long term’ battle with Russia: Rep. Krishnamoorthi

11 hours ago
Representative King Krishnamurti, D-IL, praised the Ukrainian people’s fierce struggle but said the United States should be prepared if the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky falls into the hands of Russia.

Krishnamurti, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, introduced a bipartisan law called the Support Act, which would help Ukraine’s efforts to regain territory and regain control if the Russian government were to be deported.

Representative Raja Krishnamurthy, a Democrat from Illinois, questions witnesses during a House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing in Washington, DC, USA on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

(Via Jacqueline Martin / AP Photo / Bloomberg Getty Images)

“I think it’s going to be a struggle that won’t end in a week or a month or a few months. I think it could be even longer,” Krishnamurthy said in an interview with Gadget Clock Digital. “And we have to be there for the Ukrainians.”

Krishnamurthy, who attended the briefing as a member of the intelligence committee, said the Ukrainian people had “fought dogs and bravery” in the face of a Russian military with higher firepower and numbers.

If Russia continues to occupy more territory, the United States will have to find ways to help Ukraine revolt and regain control – even if the government is transferred or deported, he said.

“The question is whether they are going to be equipped and whether we can help them enough so that we can finally regain control,” Krishnamurthy said.

Illinois Democrat Ohio Republican Mike Turner drafted the Support Act with the House Republican Intelligence Agency, the House’s standing election committee. To help Ukraine recapture Russia-controlled cities would require plans for the United States to support the Ukrainian uprising by sharing deadly and non-lethal assistance as well as intelligence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended a joint press conference with his Lithuanian and Polish counterparts after their talks in Kiev on February 23, 2022.

(Via SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP Getty Images)

Zelensky chose to stay in Ukraine and resisted the offer to flee despite allegations of at least three attempted murders.

“Zelensky has really risen to the moment in a way that no one has predicted, and he has become the face of a kind of democracy and people want to breathe freely,” Krishnamurti said of the Ukrainian leader. “And I think the Russians know that. They know that he has inspired a lot of people to fight harder and to resist or to join the Ukrainian army. And so they are going to go after him.”

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of a proposal to side with Ukraine and condemn the attack on President Vladimir Putin.

The United States has been sending security aid to Ukraine since Russia’s 3 billion acquisition of Crimea in 2014, but increased military aid by sending 1 1 billion in 2021, according to a senior U.S. defense official. President Biden has said he will not send US troops to Ukraine.

Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are gathering at their location outside Makareev's settlement in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, near Zaitomir, Ukraine, on March 4, 2022.

(Reuters / Maxim Levine)

In the wake of the aggression, the United States and its allies have slapped Russia with multiple sanctions to stifle Russia’s economy, but they have not stopped Putin from continuing his all-out attack on Ukraine.

Krishnamurti said that in addition to lethal and non-lethal aid and sanctions against Russia, Ukrainians would also need humanitarian aid, especially for refugees fleeing to Poland and elsewhere.

“It’s going to be a huge humanitarian burden, and so I think the world community will come forward to help them,” Krishnamurti said.

