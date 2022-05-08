US Navy chief quietly takes woke books off the reading list



Several books from the U.S. Navy’s Professional Reading Program that caused outrage last year were missing from an updated reading list published Friday.

Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adv. Mike Guilde’s updated list includes 12 books on fiction, non-fiction, military, strategy, management and technology.

Missing from the list were Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to be an antiracist”, Michelle Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow” and Jason Pierceson’s “Sexual Minorities and Politics” – all included in the Navy’s 2021 reading list.

Several Republicans in Congress have expressed concern about the inclusion of these titles, with one guilder saying in a letter that the views expressed on “how to be an antiracist” are “clearly anti-American.”

The Guild responded at the time that Candy’s book was included because “it stimulates the author’s own personal journal to understand the barriers to true inclusion, racism and the deeper subtleties of racial discrimination.”

Guilde said the goal of the program is to encourage sailors, both personal and professional – to continue their education and growth.

“We are conducting a massive campaign for self-improvement,” Guild said in a statement issued Friday. “We must build an organization that supports and empowers sailors for an independent search for knowledge through reading and sharing information. What you know and how fast you learn is relevant in this age of strategic competition.”

Friday’s update read list has the following headlines:

Bruce Jones’s “Riding the Waves”

“A Brief Guide to Marine Strategy” by James Holmes

“China as the naval power of the twenty-first century” by Michael. A. McDavit

“Not an inch.” Sarotter

“The Sellers’ Bookshelf: Fifty Books to Know the Sea” by Admiral James G. Stavridis.

Paul Shearer’s “Army of Non: Autonomous Weapons and the Future of War”

Barry Costello’s “Fortune Favors Boldness”

James Hornfisher’s “The Last Stand of the Teen Can Sailor: The Extraordinary World War II Story of the US Navy’s Finest Hour”

“World War II at Sea: A Global History” by Craig Symonds

“Ashley’s War: The Untold Story of a Team of Women Soldiers on the Special Ops Battlefield” by Gayle T. Lemon

Brain Brown’s “Dare to Lead”

“Mindset: The New Psychology of Success” by Carol Dwivedi

