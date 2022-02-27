World

US Navy destroyer passes through Taiwan Strait; China calls move ‘provocative’

For the second time this year, a U.S. Navy warship has passed through the Taiwan Strait, prompting strong condemnation from China.

According to Stars and Stripes, China has criticized the “provocative” move after guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson entered rival waters.

China has taken note of Biden’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, analysts say

A spokesman for the 7th Fleet, Lieutenant Nicholas Lingo, said in a news release that the ship’s through-route was “routine,” Reuters reported.

The USS Ralph Johnson recently crossed the Taiwan Strait. The image is of the USS Benfold, one of two US Navy guided-missile destroyers that sailed through the Taiwan Strait at an earlier event.

(US Navy)

“The ship is transiting through a corridor in the Strait that is outside the territorial waters of any coastal state. The transit of the ship through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Lingo said. “The United States military flies, sails and operates where international law allows.”

– Lt. Nicholas Lingo, spokesman for the 7th Fleet

Last year, U.S. ships regularly sailed through the Taiwan Strait – about once a month – but have not done so since November.

On February 26, 2022, a pro-Ukrainian protester holds a sign outside the Russian representative's office in Taipei, Taiwan.

(Getty Images)

Taiwan is also on alert, warning China could use Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to invade its territory.

