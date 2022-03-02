US nonprofit driving essentials to Ukraine refugees at Romania border



Mercy Chefs – A Virginia-based nonprofit Dedicated Survivors of natural disasters, volunteers and first responders to feed – famine crossing the border has been deployed in Romania to help Ukrainian refugees.

Over the past 16 years, co-founder and CEO Gary LeBlanc and his team have traveled to more than 150 disaster areas in 25 states and nine countries, serving more than 20 million meals through mobile and community kitchens.

On Monday evening, the team left for Europe on a different mission.

“While we’ve been around the world helping people get back on their feet after a natural disaster, it’s unique,” LeBlanc said. “We will help welcome people fleeing their homes in Romania with food, water, basic necessities and love.”

LeBlanc told Gadget Clock that they were focused on providing essential supplies – such as basic groceries, water and sanitary supplies – to thousands of Ukrainians entering the border country.

They are even crossing the border into Ukraine to supply refugees who have been waiting for about 60 hours to cross Romania.

“We see a lot of refugees coming across the border,” LeBlanc said. “The numbers are growing by the day.”

And while they wait a few days to escape from Ukraine, “they have no water, no food, no blankets,” LeBlanc added. “And it freezes overnight.”

The company is already preparing to send three large passenger vans loaded with groceries to sites near a border crossing between Romania and Ukraine.

LeBlanc says his team is also working to provide Ukrainian-hosted families in Romania.

“The Romanians were incredibly hospitable, opening their homes, putting them in boarding houses and hotels and taking care of them,” he added.

They plan to do what they can in the days ahead: Set up field kitchens where they are most needed.

LeBlanc says they are still in the process of finding refugee camps where they can start serving hot, chef-prepared food.

“It’s going to be a much bigger situation than it is now,” LeBlanc said.