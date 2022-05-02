US official: Russia is making ‘minimal at best’ progress in eastern Ukraine



A senior U.S. official said Monday that Russia’s military was “making the best progress in eastern Ukraine” because “ The Ukrainians are resisting quite well ”

The comment comes Russia now o n day 68 Its aggression in Ukraine, its military is concentrating on the occupation of the eastern part of the war-torn country.

“I will just say that we are seeing the best progress by the Russians in Donbass,” the official told reporters.

The official said the Russian military was still suffering from poor command and control, low morale and many units. [have] Less than standard supply.

The official added that “the opposition to the killings that we Russians are seeing now is not only in the sky, but also on the ground.”

“So very, very careful, very weak, very unequal work by them on the ground,” the official added. “And in some cases, quite frankly, the best word to describe it would be anemic.”

As of Monday, Ukrainian forces had pushed Russian troops about 25 miles from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, according to the official.

“They were clearly hoping to get Kharkiv and hold on to it so that they could continue to push down from the north and the Ukrainians were making it difficult for them to do so,” the U.S. official said.

