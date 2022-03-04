US official slams China on Russia-Ukraine war response: ‘They’ve done nothing’ to reach diplomatic solution



A senior defense official on Thursday objected to China’s silence on the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces after more than a week of deadly missile strikes.

Despite China’s repeated claims that it respects a state’s right to sovereignty, its government has refused to hit Russia with sanctions or even condemn intrusion.

“China is sending a mixed message here about their concerns about what is happening in Ukraine,” the defense official said. “And for all their delusions about wanting to see a peaceful outcome here – they did nothing to suggest or suggest or show interest in engaging in any kind of diplomatic solution.”

China abstained from voting with 141 other countries, including the United States, on Wednesday to pass a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack and demanding the immediate withdrawal of his troops.

Of the 181 countries that voted, only five – Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria – opposed the proposal, and 35 abstained.

China has justified its decision not to vote in favor of the legally binding resolution, claiming that the draft was not properly consulted by all member states.

“It has not fully considered the history and complexities of the current crisis,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Webin told reporters on Thursday.

China vows not to allow Russia in Ukraine bombing, pledges continued ‘normal trade cooperation’

China has repeatedly suggested that the history between Russia and Ukraine – a former Soviet state – should take into account Western countries that have condemned the violent attack.

But China has not yet stated which side of the history of Moscow and Kiev will justify Putin’s decision to violate Ukraine’s sovereignty as an independent nation.

“We have always stood for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations,” Webbin claimed. “The top priority right now is to make the situation as easy on the ground as possible.”

China has condemned Russia’s harsh sanctions on the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and dozens of other European countries – claiming that they only added fuel to the fire.

As Western nations seek to stem Putin’s aggression in Ukraine through economic hardship, Beijing has refused to take part.

“China is ready to continue its constructive role in this regard,” Webbin said.

However, Webbin failed to answer directly the question of how China is helping its top ally, Russia, to consolidate its aggression.