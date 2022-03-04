World

US official slams China on Russia-Ukraine war response: ‘They’ve done nothing’ to reach diplomatic solution

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
US official slams China on Russia-Ukraine war response: ‘They’ve done nothing’ to reach diplomatic solution
Written by admin
US official slams China on Russia-Ukraine war response: ‘They’ve done nothing’ to reach diplomatic solution

US official slams China on Russia-Ukraine war response: ‘They’ve done nothing’ to reach diplomatic solution

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A senior defense official on Thursday objected to China’s silence on the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces after more than a week of deadly missile strikes.

Despite China’s repeated claims that it respects a state’s right to sovereignty, its government has refused to hit Russia with sanctions or even condemn intrusion.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on February 4, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on February 4, 2022.
(Alexei Druzinin / TASS via Getty Images)

“China is sending a mixed message here about their concerns about what is happening in Ukraine,” the defense official said. “And for all their delusions about wanting to see a peaceful outcome here – they did nothing to suggest or suggest or show interest in engaging in any kind of diplomatic solution.”

China abstained from voting with 141 other countries, including the United States, on Wednesday to pass a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack and demanding the immediate withdrawal of his troops.

Of the 181 countries that voted, only five – Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria – opposed the proposal, and 35 abstained.

China has justified its decision not to vote in favor of the legally binding resolution, claiming that the draft was not properly consulted by all member states.

“It has not fully considered the history and complexities of the current crisis,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Webin told reporters on Thursday.

READ Also  Indonesian Army to End So-Called Virginity Tests, Chief Says

China vows not to allow Russia in Ukraine bombing, pledges continued ‘normal trade cooperation’

China has repeatedly suggested that the history between Russia and Ukraine – a former Soviet state – should take into account Western countries that have condemned the violent attack.

But China has not yet stated which side of the history of Moscow and Kiev will justify Putin’s decision to violate Ukraine’s sovereignty as an independent nation.

“We have always stood for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations,” Webbin claimed. “The top priority right now is to make the situation as easy on the ground as possible.”

China has condemned Russia’s harsh sanctions on the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and dozens of other European countries – claiming that they only added fuel to the fire.

As Western nations seek to stem Putin’s aggression in Ukraine through economic hardship, Beijing has refused to take part.

“China is ready to continue its constructive role in this regard,” Webbin said.

However, Webbin failed to answer directly the question of how China is helping its top ally, Russia, to consolidate its aggression.

#official #slams #China #RussiaUkraine #war #response #Theyve #reach #diplomatic #solution

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Three Men Charged With Running ‘Scam PACs’ That Bilked Small Donors

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment