US officials warn of possible violence at September 18 rally in Washington
Federal law enforcement officials have concluded that President Donald J. Trump supporters arrive in Washington this weekend to rally for defendants charged in connection with the January 6 riots “may try to engage in violence,” as officials heightened security around the Capitol . Be prepared for potential turmoil.
Intelligence officials from the Department of Homeland Security wrote in a report obtained by The New York Times, “We are aware of recent online threats of violence referencing the planned rally, including online discussions encouraging violence the day before the rally. “
Officials are preparing for violence with “little warning”, although officials have not identified “any specific or credible conspiracy involving the incident”, according to a September 16, 2021 document.
Still, the report points to related chatter on social media, noting that intelligence officials have found some people storming the Capitol the night before Saturday’s rally, “and one user identified a Congressman.” Commented on the kidnapping of the member who went.” Others on the Internet have mentioned targeting elected officials, Jewish institutions and “liberal churches”.
Saturday’s “Justice for J6” rally is being organized by former Trump campaign activist Matt Brainard and his organization, Look Ahead America. The organization has demanded that the Justice Department drop the charges against the group to “nonviolent protesters” facing charges stemming from the January 6 riots. According to the document, the organizers have secured permits for 700 attendees of the rally.
In preparation for the event, security officials have restored a security perimeter around the Capitol, including a high fence, as built in the wake of the January 6 riots.
The rally is the latest attempt to rewrite the history of the deadly mob attack on the Capitol, which sought to disrupt Congress’s countdown to formalize President Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, and prosecutors say police There were more than 1,000 attacks against officers. Federal officials have issued several intelligence reports this year warning that the January 6 attack may not have been an isolated incident, and that domestic extremists were encouraged by mob attacks and false narratives surrounding the 2020 election. Is.
The latest report, titled “Possibilities of Violence at ‘Justice for J6’ Rally in Washington, DC,” warns of potential violence by rally participants and protestors. According to the document, those wishing to commit violence can use encrypted communication platforms, making it difficult for law enforcement to circumvent any plans.
Still, there has been fragmented support for the rally from Homeland Security officials, who have supported the storming of the Capitol on January 6. Some individuals sympathetic to the Capitol violators have claimed online that the event is a “false flag” planned for arrest by authorities to target potential attendees and like-minded individuals. have been encouraged not to attend,” according to the document.
Members of Congress and law enforcement officials have said that security preparations for Saturday’s rally are in stark contrast to what was planned before January 6. A report by two Senate committees found that officials failed to adequately warn and share warnings to law enforcement officials. Intelligence before the riots earlier this year.
Unlike the January 6 riots, where Capitol police were severely singled out, the agency plans to have full staff for the September 18 rally, and issue an “emergency declaration” that calls on officers from other agencies. Allows to deputize with police powers. On Capitol Ground.
On January 6, Capitol officials waited for hours to receive aid from the DC National Guard. But for the September 18 rally, the department has already told the Defense Department on Saturday to be ready to send in the National Guard “if needed.”
In addition to restoring the fence, Capitol Police has installed new security camera technology to better monitor a wide range of activity around the campus, and streamlined its intelligence-sharing and planning procedures in the wake of the attack.
Congressional leaders have said they are excited by the briefing they received from Capitol Police about preparations for September 18.
Senator Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat and majority leader, said after receiving a briefing on the precautions, “I believe they are well prepared, thoroughly professional, and I think they Better prepared than people before January 6. .
