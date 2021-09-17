US officials warn of possible violence at September 18 rally in Washington

Still, there has been fragmented support for the rally from Homeland Security officials, who have supported the storming of the Capitol on January 6. Some individuals sympathetic to the Capitol violators have claimed online that the event is a “false flag” planned for arrest by authorities to target potential attendees and like-minded individuals. have been encouraged not to attend,” according to the document.

Members of Congress and law enforcement officials have said that security preparations for Saturday’s rally are in stark contrast to what was planned before January 6. A report by two Senate committees found that officials failed to adequately warn and share warnings to law enforcement officials. Intelligence before the riots earlier this year.

Unlike the January 6 riots, where Capitol police were severely singled out, the agency plans to have full staff for the September 18 rally, and issue an “emergency declaration” that calls on officers from other agencies. Allows to deputize with police powers. On Capitol Ground.

On January 6, Capitol officials waited for hours to receive aid from the DC National Guard. But for the September 18 rally, the department has already told the Defense Department on Saturday to be ready to send in the National Guard “if needed.”

In addition to restoring the fence, Capitol Police has installed new security camera technology to better monitor a wide range of activity around the campus, and streamlined its intelligence-sharing and planning procedures in the wake of the attack.

Congressional leaders have said they are excited by the briefing they received from Capitol Police about preparations for September 18.

Senator Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat and majority leader, said after receiving a briefing on the precautions, “I believe they are well prepared, thoroughly professional, and I think they Better prepared than people before January 6. .