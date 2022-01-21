US Olympian Chloe Kim talks meteoric rise to fame, why she tossed 2018 gold medal in trash



Chloe Kim burst into the worldwide highlight through the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics when she took residence a gold medal in the ladies’s halfpipe.

Kim was solely 17 on the time and was the youngest girl to full two 1,080-degree spins in a row on the Olympics and was the youngest to win Olympic gold in the ladies’s halfpipe. Kim’s movie star finally landed her a Sports activities Illustrated cowl and on the field of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On the floor, it seemed like Kim was on high of the world, however in a current interview with Time Journal, she revealed she was removed from the summit. In accordance to the journal, Kim had tossed her gold medal into the trash for a second earlier than recovering it.

“I hated life,” she mentioned, explaining that her movie star standing made it in order that she couldn’t even exit to eat.

CHINA MANDATES 3-DAY OLYMPIC TORCH RELAY AMID VIRUS CONCERNS

“It makes you offended. I simply needed a day the place I used to be left alone. And it is inconceivable. And I respect that everybody loves and helps me, however I simply want folks might perceive what I used to be going by means of up to that time.”

Kim mentioned she was labeled a “b—h” from followers who had simply met her. However she mentioned she was simply making an attempt to catch her breath upon her return to the U.S.

Kim is predicted to be again representing the U.S. for the Beijing Video games. She instructed Time she has a brand new trick up her sleeve that she’s “excited” to unveil.

The Olympics are set to start on Feb. 4.