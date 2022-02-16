US Olympic speedskating coach back on ice after heart attack



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ryan Shimabukuro still has that passion for speed skating.

In a way, he remains as the star-eyed kid who saw Eric Hayden conquer the world in a strange game in a glorious golden suit, setting out on a dazzling journey that took Shimabukuro from his local Hawaiian surf and sun where he truly felt at home.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

Ice.

But things must have changed for the coach of the US speed skating team since he suffered a stabbing, excruciating pain in his chest a few summers ago.

Do it with someone in your 40s who had a heart attack.

“I can live for today,” Shimabukuro thought, “because tomorrow was not promised.”

On Memorial Day Weekend 2019, he was on a camping trip in a remote area of ​​Utah with family and friends, enjoying some time between the end of one speed skating season and the beginning of another.

While the team was packing to go home, suddenly, Shimabukuro felt a pain in his chest that he had never felt before.

A friend in the group, who had his own heart attack, was advised to go to town to check before heading home on Long Drive.

Three hours later, Shimabukuro returned to Salt Lake City in a Life Flight helicopter. The next day, he underwent surgery to place a stent for a critical blockage.

“When they showed me the pictures before and after, my heart was hungry,” he said.

After talking to his doctor, Shimabukuro knew he would have to make some changes in his professional life. If he doesn’t, he won’t be able to get a place in the Beijing Olympics.

“Of course, I’m not invincible,” the 48-year-old coach said with a smile. “One thing I was worried about was: would I be able to continue coaching at this level with the amount of stress involved?”

Although Shimabukuro admits he could lose a few pounds, the heart attack was largely due to his running errands for his job.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“My cardiologist was like, ‘You have to find a way to survive with less stress,'” Shimabukuro said. “Well, how do you do a high-pressure job with low pressure?”

Through rehabilitation to increase his strength, he considered various ways of coaching. He had to find a way to get on his skaters without putting himself at risk of another, potentially fatal heart attack.

A plan matched.

Previously, Shimabukuro often stayed up late at night in the rink, working on skates and dealing with other problems, big and small. Now, he leaves it up to others to make sure he gets enough sleep.

He gave athletes more responsibility to keep up with their workouts and rehabs. He told them not to call all the time unless there was a real emergency. If we can wait until morning, let’s talk.

In a team meeting, Shimabukuro outlined his intentions but also stressed to his skaters that “just because I have to be different doesn’t mean I have less motivation for success. I’m still the stage ready to take you to the top.”

That is what Beijing has shown.

The Americans won their first individual speed skating medal since 2010 when Erin Jackson won the women’s 500 meters. They added another medal on Tuesday with a bronze in the men’s team pursuit. With three days to go to the Oval, the United States still hopes to win one or two more medals.

Shimabukuro’s time may have changed a bit, but he is still the same coach for his skaters.

“He’s very passionate as an individual and as a coach. He wants to be in the rink 24/7, to do everything, to always carry the full weight of the whole organization,” said Joey Mantia, who led the Americans in their team pursuit. Medal

“Now, I think he’s got a few more things in perspective. And that doesn’t mean he’s not coaching with his potential or that he looks less than a coach. I think he’s found a way to coach and keep his balance. Healthy. Staying and managing the stress of her life. We all love her. We want her to be healthy. “

Shimabukuro coaches a team consisting of three skaters – Jackson, Mantia and Brittany Bow – from Ocala, Florida, where the climate is not very different from his own state.

The unusual path taken by the former inline skaters who switched to ice to pursue their Olympic dream must be related to that.

“I think it helps me work with them,” Shimabukuro said. “I understand their struggles. I understand how difficult it is to move away from the tropical climate when there are no facilities or programs around you. You have to move far away from home. I still feel that feeling.”

Shimabukuro has been attracted to the game since Hayden swept the men’s five events at the 1980 Lake Placid Games, an unprecedented feat that is unlikely to be repeated.

A picture is still attached to Shimabukuro.

“That gold suit,” he said.

When his friends went surfing in Hawaii, Shimabukuro was desperate for ice. At the age of 15, he left home to pursue his speed skating dreams on a short track program in northern Michigan. He never returned.

Shimabukuro eventually turned into a big oval, hoping to turn the Olympics into an athlete. He lacked that goal, but provided his vehicle in the coaching games.

Shimabukuro has been with the US staff for a long time, although he left after the suit and training issues led to a disappointing performance at the 2014 Sochi Games.

He returned after the Americans won a bronze medal at the Pyongyang Olympics, wanting to rebuild a proud program that has produced more U.S. medals at the Winter Games than any other sport.

The sudden rise of Jackson, the first black woman to win a speed skating medal, shows that Shimabukuro’s coaching method still works.

Although they have changed a bit.