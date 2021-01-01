US Open Men’s Doubles Winners: US Open 2021: Indian-American Rajiv Ram wins men’s doubles title with Joe Salisbury

Britain’s Joe Salisbury and the United States’ Rajiv Ram defeated Britain’s Jamie Murray and Brazil’s Bruno Soares 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday to clinch the US Open men’s doubles title. World number four Rajiv Ram and Salisbury won their second Grand Slam title after the Australian Open last year. He was a runner-up at the Australian Open in his other slam finals this year.

Murray and Soares missed the third Grand Slam

Seventh seed Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares lost their third slam crown after the 2016 US Open and Australian Open. Let me tell you that Bruno Soares won the US Open men’s doubles title with Matt Ovik last year.

After winning the match, British player Joe Salisbury said, ‘This dream seems to have come true. It’s amazing to win this with Rajiv Ram. He has been an incredible partner for the past three years. I would not have asked anyone better than me to come to court with me. We hope to win some more titles.

At the same time, after winning the title, Rajiv Ram said- ‘This is the most incredible ride ever and we will not stop now. I can’t ask for a better partner. ‘Rajiv Ram is an American tennis player of Indian descent.