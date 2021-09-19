US Open Prize Money: How Much Can a Champion Win?

It’s not about the money for potential US Open finalists Leyla Fernandez and Emma Radukanu. But the money certainly won’t hurt.

Prior to the tournament, Fernandez had earned $786,772 in official prize money during his short career. Radukanu earned $303,376 in his short career, most of which came from reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon on his Grand Slam debut in July.

Those numbers are about to change dramatically. The winner will earn $2.5 million today, the runner-up $1.25 million today. Those figures do not account for the sponsorship and other commercial deals that Fernandez, a Canadian, and Redukanu, who is British, would sign due to their attention-grabbing runs in New York.

Ahead of the final, Radukanu said that his biggest title to date came two years ago at a tournament in India, where the total prize money was $25,000. Total purse for this year’s US Open: $57.5 million.