US, partners launch plan for ‘future’ of internet, as China, Russia use ‘dangerous’ malign practices



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The United States on Thursday launched the “Declaration for the Future of the Internet” with more than 55 global partners – a “political commitment” between democracies to advance a “positive vision” for the Internet and digital technology amid serious policy challenges, and Russia and China. Is a dangerous new model of Internet policy from countries like “.

The “Declaration for the Future of the Internet” (DFI) is set out to ensure that countries have “basic compliance with the Internet and digital ecosystems”.

“We are united by our belief in the potential of digital technology for connectivity, democracy, peace, the rule of law, sustainable development, and the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” the declaration said. “As we increasingly work, communicate, connect, engage, learn and enjoy leisure time using digital technology, our reliance on the open, free, global, interchangeable, reliable and secure Internet will continue to grow.”

China’s Xi Jinping ‘a silent partner’ in Putin’s ‘aggression’ in Ukraine, warns CIA Director Burns

The United States and the countries that ratified the declaration noted, however, that they were “aware of the underlying risks of that dependency and the challenges we face.”

“The partners of this declaration seek to work towards an environment that strengthens our democratic system and encourages the active participation of every citizen in democratic processes, protects and protects the privacy of individuals, maintains secure and reliable connections, prevents attempts to divide the Internet worldwide and A free and competitive world economy, “the statement said.

FBI, Treasury, CISA warn North Korea of ​​state-sponsored hackers

DFI signatories include: Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cabo Verde, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic, . , Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Maldives, Malta, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Montenegro, New Zealand, Poland , Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Trinidad and Tobago, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Uruguay, as well as the European Commission.

CIA mission to tackle China, ‘we face most significant geopolitical threat’

India has not yet joined, but an official noted that even after the introduction of DFI, other countries are welcome to join.

Senior administration officials say the dangerous online trend has been evolving for decades, but it spread during Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The past two months have provided an “excellent example” of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, an official said, adding that Russia has “aggressively promoted misinformation at home and abroad, censored Internet news sources, blocked legitimate sites and physically attacked Ukraine’s Internet infrastructure.” It’s too late to attack. “

But officials say Russia, in its harmful Internet practices, refers to “rarely alone”, referring to China and “other sensitive states” that have emerged as leaders of “dangerous new models of Internet policy.”

Officials also said that DFI would address the issue of Internet access, although it was “restricted by some authoritarian governments and online platforms and digital tools are increasingly being used to suppress freedom of expression and deny other human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

DFI also seeks to address state-sponsored or “permitted malicious behavior”, which they say spreads misleading, illegal harmful content, and threatens the safety of individuals and contributes to radicalism and violence – as well as how ransomware cybercrime is important. Affects the security and resilience of the infrastructure.

Biden Admin has ‘deep concern’ over China’s ‘connection’ with Russia in war against Ukraine, official says

“Misleading information and foreign malicious activity are used to sow discord and conflict between individuals or groups in society, undermining respect and protection of human rights and democratic institutions,” officials said.

The United States and its partners, through DFI, will work to promote human rights, protect the Internet, and prevent government-imposed Internet shutdowns, and for inclusive and affordable access to the Internet. “

The United States and its partners will “work together to combat cybercrime, including cyber-enabled crime, and to prevent malicious cyber activity.”

Click here to download the Gadget Clock app

Senior administration officials said Thursday that the United States and its partners will work together in the coming weeks, months and years to implement these policies and to promote this vision worldwide, while respecting each other’s regulatory autonomy within our own jurisdiction and in accordance with our respective domestic laws. ” And international legal obligations. “

Christina Biddle of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.