World

US, Poland in talks to help Ukraine acquire warplanes

4 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
US, Poland in talks to help Ukraine acquire warplanes
Written by admin
US, Poland in talks to help Ukraine acquire warplanes

US, Poland in talks to help Ukraine acquire warplanes

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The United States is considering an agreement with Poland to allow NATO countries to send U.S. warplanes to Warsaw to replace Soviet-era warplanes in Ukraine.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – during a zoom call with more than 280 U.S. lawmakers on Saturday – said the country needed more fighter jets than the United States had agreed on for anti-aircraft missiles.

Under the proposal, Ukrainians will receive Russian-made MiGs that Poland inherited after the end of the Cold War.

But a source told Gadget Clock that the United States has not yet signed the agreement, citing concerns that it could be seen as an increase.

U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C., claimed in a video posted on social media after the call that the United States was blocking NATO countries from sending aircraft, a U.S. official told Gadget Clock.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was seen in a zoom call with U.S. senators on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was seen in a zoom call with U.S. senators on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
(Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.)

“Poland can do that if it wants to send its warplanes to Ukraine. The United States is not preventing them from doing so,” the official told Gadget Clock.

Ukrainian President Zelensky has called for more lethal assistance during a virtual meeting with US senators.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. Zelensky “made a desperate request to Eastern European countries to supply Russian-made aircraft to Ukraine.” Schumer said the planes were “extremely needed. And I will do my best to help the administration facilitate their relocation.”

On April 17, 2008, a Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jet was spotted. (Reuters)

On April 17, 2008, a Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jet was spotted. (Reuters)

READ Also  NJ blizzard warning: Coastal communities prepare for nor'easter's worst

Zelensky wanted a no-fly zone over Ukraine and sharply criticized NATO for rejecting the request. President Biden and many allies believe that a no-fly zone could lead to another world war.

Ahead of an expected Russian invasion of Odessa, Ukraine, on March 5, 2022, Ukrainian civilians discuss a civil war with a trainer during basic military training at a volunteer center at a state educational institution.

Ahead of an expected Russian invasion of Odessa, Ukraine, on March 5, 2022, Ukrainian civilians discuss a civil war with a trainer during basic military training at a volunteer center at a state educational institution.
(Getty Images)

Zelensky said that if a no-fly zone was not possible, Ukraine needed aircraft.

“It was very clear that he thought he had what he needed,” said Jim Hims, the US envoy to D-Con, adding that Mr Zelensky had a sharp face.

“On a typical weekend Friday evening he looked better than I did,” Hims joked, the journal reported.

Gadget Clock’ Marissa Schultz, Kelly Lacko and Jackie Heinrich contributed to this report.

#Poland #talks #Ukraine #acquire #warplanes

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  COVID Omicron Updates: Push for 1st coronavirus treatment pills to go to New York state

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment