US, Poland in talks to help Ukraine acquire warplanes



The United States is considering an agreement with Poland to allow NATO countries to send U.S. warplanes to Warsaw to replace Soviet-era warplanes in Ukraine.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – during a zoom call with more than 280 U.S. lawmakers on Saturday – said the country needed more fighter jets than the United States had agreed on for anti-aircraft missiles.

Under the proposal, Ukrainians will receive Russian-made MiGs that Poland inherited after the end of the Cold War.

But a source told Gadget Clock that the United States has not yet signed the agreement, citing concerns that it could be seen as an increase.

U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C., claimed in a video posted on social media after the call that the United States was blocking NATO countries from sending aircraft, a U.S. official told Gadget Clock.

“Poland can do that if it wants to send its warplanes to Ukraine. The United States is not preventing them from doing so,” the official told Gadget Clock.

Ukrainian President Zelensky has called for more lethal assistance during a virtual meeting with US senators.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. Zelensky “made a desperate request to Eastern European countries to supply Russian-made aircraft to Ukraine.” Schumer said the planes were “extremely needed. And I will do my best to help the administration facilitate their relocation.”

Zelensky wanted a no-fly zone over Ukraine and sharply criticized NATO for rejecting the request. President Biden and many allies believe that a no-fly zone could lead to another world war.

Zelensky said that if a no-fly zone was not possible, Ukraine needed aircraft.

“It was very clear that he thought he had what he needed,” said Jim Hims, the US envoy to D-Con, adding that Mr Zelensky had a sharp face.

“On a typical weekend Friday evening he looked better than I did,” Hims joked, the journal reported.

