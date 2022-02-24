World

US politicians react to Russia declaring ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine

US politicians react to Russia declaring 'special military operation' in Ukraine
US politicians react to Russia declaring ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine

US politicians react to Russia declaring ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine and U.S. politicians on both sides of the isle have condemned Russia’s “unprovoked” attack on Ukraine late Wednesday night following reports that explosions could be heard in the capital Kiev and other parts. Country

In a statement from the White House, President Biden said, “The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight because they have been subjected to an unpleasant and unjust attack by the Russian military.” “President Putin has chosen a pre-planned war that will bring a catastrophic life and human suffering.”

Protesters carry placards and flags as they take part in a protest outside the Russian embassy in London on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Ukraine on Wednesday urged its citizens to leave Russia as Europe prepares for further clashes after Russia's leader approved the use of military force outside. His country and the West responded with a raft of sanctions.

(AP Photo / Alberto Pejali)

“For the first time in 80 years, a great power has come forward to conquer a sovereign country,” said Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney. He said the attack was “without reason, provocation and respect.”

He blamed Russia’s “safe” response to the annexation of Crimea, the “innocent” reset during the Obama administration and Trump’s “America First”.

“History has shown that the appetite of the oppressors for victory is never satisfied,” he said, adding that the United States and its allies must “defend Putin and Russia’s independence by subjecting them to the harshest economic sanctions, expelling them from their global institutions and committing themselves.” Expansion and modernization of our national defense. ”

This photo from the White House via Twitter shows President Joe Biden at Camp David, Md., February 12, 2022.

(AP, White House via file)

Putin announces ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine: Live Update

“The United States stands with Ukraine,” Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn said in a tweet.

“We pray for the people of Ukraine because they are defending Putin’s efforts to rebuild the old Soviet Union,” he added. “Biden must stand up to Putin and immediately impose tough sanctions on Russia – starting with the removal of Swift from the banking system.”

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio writes that Ukrainians are “tough people who will never accept being ruled by #Putin. Men, women, children, the elderly, they are going to fight and they are going to cripple and kill many Russians.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) walks to a briefing with the Senate Intelligence Committee in the U.S. Capitol on February 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Senators are working to pass legislation to keep the government open as funds expire. (Photo by Moneymaker / Getty Images)

(Photo by Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Rubio posted multiple tweets about Ukraine on Wednesday night, later adding, “A full scale and massive military strike across #Ukraine to clarify what’s going on.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted that “an attack on Ukraine is an attack on democracy.” He said he appreciated Biden’s “strong leadership” in taking the “first step towards a quick and tough embargo on Russian aggression”.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Con. “Putin’s decision to invade is an evil, terrifying act of weakness and it would be a defined mistake,” he said, adding that Ukrainians would “fight as long as their nation is protected from it” by foreign oppressors, and that the United States would stand by them in this fight. “

Iowa Sen. Johnny Ernst, a Republican, said his prayers were with the people of Ukraine.

“I first visited Ukraine as a college student in 1989, when they voted for independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, and worked with Ukrainians in the World War on Terror.”

“Ukraine wants independence; the world must stand by them.”

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham echoed “Our prayers are with Ukraine.”

He tweeted, “It is imperative that we continue to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons as well as good intelligence,” and the world should “condemn the destruction of Putin’s neighboring democracy as a war crime.”

“God be with the people of Ukraine,” Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosser tweeted.

Illinois Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin tweeted that Putin’s “aggression on Ukraine’s sovereign land is a serious threat to the established international order and must be resolutely resisted.”

He added, “Ukraine and our NATO allies have strong bipartisan, bipartisan support in the US Congress in the face of the ongoing Russian war. As a person with strong ties to the region, my prayers are with the people of Ukraine and all of Eastern Europe.”

However, Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic Republican from Hawaii, tweeted that “war and suffering could have been easily avoided if Biden Admin / NATO had simply acknowledged Russia’s legitimate security concerns about Ukraine’s NATO membership, which means US / NATO forces are right on the Russian border.”

Rubio later called that argument “just not true.”

“A promise that #Ukraine would never join NATO was not Putin’s only demand,” he wrote. “Last week, he again called on NATO to withdraw from every country that joined since 1997, including Bulgaria, Romania and 12 others.”

