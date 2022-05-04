World

US Postal worker pleads guilty to stealing mail

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Fulton County man has pleaded guilty to allegedly stealing mail while employed as a clerk in Albany. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Otilio Millan III, 33, of Broadalbin, admitted to stealing gift cards and cash from mailed packages.

As part of his guilty plea, Millan admitted that from December 2020 to November 2021, he opened mailed packages in order to steal gift cards and cash. DOJ said Millan worked at several post offices in Albany, including Terminal Street Station and the Stuyvesant Plaza Station.

Millan could face up to five years in prison when sentenced on September 8. He has also agreed to pay restitution.

