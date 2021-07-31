US President Biden Nominated Indian American Rashad Hussain – Rashad Hussain of Indian origin joins Biden administration, becomes ambassador of international religious freedom

The American Jewish Committee has commended the Biden administration for appointing Rashad Hussein as ambassador for international religious freedom.

Washington. US President Joe Biden has appointed Rashad Hussain, a US citizen of Indian origin, as the US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom. For the first time a Muslim has been appointed on it. The Rashad’s responsibility will be to take forward the American diplomacy run to promote religious freedom. The American Jewish Committee has commended the Biden administration for appointing Rashad Hussein as ambassador for international religious freedom.

Read also: India will take over the command of UN Security Council in August, emphasis will be on three important issues

Rashad Hussain is currently the Director of Partnership and Global Engagement on the National Security Council. According to a statement released from the White House, he previously served as senior counsel in the National Security Division of the Justice Department. Hussein holds a law degree from Yale Law School and an RB from Harvard University and a master’s degree in Islamic Studies.

Has also worked in the Obama administration

In the Obama administration, Rashad served as the US Special Envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for Strategic Counter-Terrorism Communications and as a White House deputy aide. The White House statement further said that before joining the Obama administration, he also served as a judicial law clerk.