US president joe biden abuses fox reporter on inflation America white house video viral

During an event in the White House, US President Joe Biden was so angry at a reporter’s question that he abused him.

When US President Joe Biden was asked a question about inflation, he started abusing the reporter himself. A video of the incident has also surfaced, in which Biden can be heard abusing.

US President Joe Biden was heard abusing a Fox News journalist during a White House photo session on Monday. This happened when the journalists were leaving the room after the program was over. Then a Fox News reporter asked Biden questions about inflation. After this, Biden got furious and abused the reporter.

During this it seems as if the US President did not know that the mic was open. He mumbled on this question and said- “This is a big asset, high inflation”. While speaking this, suddenly Biden also started abusing. Biden’s remarks have drawn a lot of criticism. The video of this incident is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Users are seeking answers from Biden on this matter.

#WATCH , US President Joe Biden appeared to be caught on a hot mic after a journalist asked him a question related to inflation at the end of his press conference (Video Courtesy: C-Span) pic.twitter.com/ZJCP7X3QZS — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Fox News reporter Peter Ducey was present in the room during the incident, but he could not hear what the president had said. He later said- “He was present in the room, but could not hear what the President said because of the noise…”.

Ducey later said that if people wanted to know President Biden’s views on inflation, they could watch the video in which he questioned. Ducey also said that Biden called her an hour later and said there was nothing personal about it.

However, there has been no response from the White House on this comment of President Biden so far. Biden has been critical of Fox News several times in recent days. Biden was furious in the past on the question of Fox News’s female reporter on the Ukraine matter. Then he told the reporter’s question full of stupidity.