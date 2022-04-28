us president joe biden income 2021 kamala harris earnings donald trump

US President Joe Biden has filled 24.6 percent of his earnings this year as tax only. The total income of the Biden couple this year has been US$6,10,702. Last year also his earnings were almost the same.

Earnings fall- President Biden’s earnings have dropped drastically in recent years. His income has decreased significantly as compared to 2019. In 2019, he earned around one million US dollars through book sales, speeches and teaching alone.

Total Earnings- President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden released their 2021 tax returns on Friday. In which he has shown an income of US$610,702 during his first year in the White House. The couple paid US$150,439 in federal income tax. In 2020 too, the Biden couple earned almost the same amount. As president, Biden receives US$400,000 per year as salary. Along with this, USD 50,000 is given as expenditure allowance.

Trump had broken the tradition- Every president since Richard Nixon has issued his own tax return. In between, only Donald Trump broke this tradition. He said he could not make his returns public as they were under audit. After Trump, now Biden has started this tradition again.

Vice President’s Income US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, have also released their tax returns. According to this, he earned $ 1.7 million in 2021. In 2020 too, he earned almost the same amount. The couple paid US$523,371 in federal income tax.

How many went to the donation- The Biden couple have also donated US$17,394 to 10 different charities. Of which the largest donation is of US $ 5,000, which has been given to the Beau Biden Foundation. Vice President Harris and her husband Emhoff have donated US$22,100 to charity in 2021.