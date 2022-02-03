US President Joe Biden said isis leader abu ibrahim killed during special forces raid in syria

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden tweeted from his official Twitter handle, writing that on my instructions last night, US troops carried out a counter-terrorism operation safely. For this, thanks to our brave security forces, we eliminated the head of Islamic State, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi. I will address my people on this issue. All the Americans involved in this operation have returned safely.

Abu Ibrahim took command of the Islamic State in the year 2019 after the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. According to the report of the news agency AP, just as Baghdadi killed himself along with his family members by detonating a bomb when American troops arrived, in the same way, Abu Ibrahim has also died. However, people present there said that American security forces first landed in the area occupied by Abu Ibrahim and raided a house. During this, there was fierce firing from both sides for two hours.

Thirteen people, including six children and four women, were killed in the attack. The city of Atmah, in which Abu Ibrahim was killed, is a very densely populated city. It is occupied by Syrian rebels. According to media reports, there is panic after the action taken by American troops in this city bordering Turkey.

This is a huge success for America. The US has carried out this operation many days after killing Osama bin Laden and al-Baghdadi. America has argued behind this that this step was taken with the aim of making the American people and the world safe.