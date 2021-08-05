US President Joe Biden says he is trying to make India and some other countries efficient in making COVID-19 vaccines to serve stock in COVAX facility Ongoing

US President Joe Biden has said that he is trying to help India and other countries to enable them to manufacture anti-Covid-19 vaccines. At a news conference at the White House on Tuesday, Biden said the world needed several billion doses of vaccines and America is committed to providing about half a billion (500 million) doses.

In response to a question, he said, “We are committed to providing half a billion doses of vaccines. We are trying to enable countries like India to produce vaccines on their own…. We are helping them in this work. This is what we are doing at the moment.” He said, “We are trying and not taking any kind of payment from anyone for this. We are trying to do as much as we can.

Biden said that the US is ready to be a “repository of vaccines in the form of weapons” in this fight against Kovid-19, just as it was the arsenal of democracy during World War II. “We stand by the commitment,” he said. We have contributed more than any other country to the ‘Kovax’ initiative launched as part of a collective global effort to deliver COVID-19 vaccines around the world. We have supported vaccines manufacturing efforts in other countries through our Quad partnerships with Japan, India, Australia.

Biden said that during his Europe visit in June he announced that the US would buy 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine and donate them to about a hundred low- and middle-income countries. These doses will start shipping at the end of the month.

Biden said, “We had also announced to donate our 80 million doses to the world, the allocation of which has also started.” According to the American University ‘John Hopkins’, the cases of Kovid-19 in the world are 199 million. have crossed over and more than 42.5 lakh people have died due to infection. So far 3,17,69,132 cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in India and 4,25,757 people have died due to infection.





