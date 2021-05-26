US President Joe Biden to Meet Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16: White House





US President Joe Biden will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16 to talk about a full vary of points, a primary face-to-face interplay between the 2 leaders amid escalating US-Russia tensions. "President Biden will meet with President Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16, 2021," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated on Tuesday.

"The leaders will talk about the total vary of urgent points, as we search to restore predictability and stability to the US-Russia relationship," Psaki stated in a short assertion.

The Geneva assembly can be the primary one between the 2 leaders after Biden turned the President of the USA. The Biden Administration like its predecessors considers Russia as one of many important threats to its nationwide safety. The opposite being China, Iran and North Korea.

Earlier administrations have tried to enhance its ties with Russia, together with the reset button by the Obama Administration and the efforts by Donald Trump as effectively throughout his 4 years of presidency.

Biden final month informed reporters on the White House that in a telephonic dialog together with his Russian counterpart he had proposed that they meet in particular person this summer time in Europe for a summit to deal with a variety of points going through each the nations.

Through the telephone calls in January and once more in April, Biden stated he informed Putin that the US would shortly be responding in a measured and a proportionate approach. “As a result of now we have concluded that they’d interfered in the election and SolarWinds was completely out of inappropriate,” he stated.

Russia has denied any involvement in US elections or on providing the bounties. Moscow has additionally stated that it has nothing to do with the SolarWinds laptop assault.

In April, the US introduced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and slapped sanctions on over 30 people and key monetary establishments because it held Kremlin accountable for interference in final 12 months’s presidential election and the hacking of American federal companies.

“We wish a steady, predictable relationship. If Russia continues to intrude with our democracy, I’m ready to take additional actions to reply. It’s my duty as president of the USA to achieve this. However all through our lengthy historical past of competitors, our two nations have been in a position to discover methods to handle tensions and to preserve them from escalating uncontrolled,” Biden stated final month.