US provided security for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at Munich conference: Durbin

12 seconds ago
The United States provided security to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week at a security conference in Munich, Germany, Sen. Dick Durbin said Friday, as Russian forces now appear to be targeting Zelensky in their war against Ukraine.

“We were also surprised when President Zelensky came to Munich last Saturday to talk to us. A lot of people said he was risking his life to do it and I believe he was,” said Durbin, D-Isle. Zelenskyy Russian felt threatened.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended a joint press conference with his Lithuanian and Polish counterparts after their talks in Kiev on February 23, 2022.

(Via SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP Getty Images)

Ukraine’s Zelensky presses European leaders for tougher sanctions, banning Russia from banking system

“I think you should know if you don’t already know that the United States is providing him with protection and security for that trip so that he can make a personal, personal appeal to the people of the world in light of the situation he faced,” Durbin added.

The U.S. Senate is out this week. Durbin made the remarks at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Chicago.

Russia, under President Vladimir Putin, is known for killing and disappearing journalists, dissidents and opposition leaders inside and outside its own borders.

Who is the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky?

Russian forces are currently attacking Ukraine from multiple angles and pushing its capital towards Kiev, where Zelensky posted a social media video early Friday. Zelensky said in a video Thursday night that Russian subversive groups were searching for him and his family in Kiev.

It is expected that Russia will eventually overtake Ukraine’s inferior defense – but reports indicate that Putin’s forces are having a harder time attacking Ukraine than initially expected.

Zelensky claims that Europe and NATO will impose sanctions on Russia because Putin has warned that more involvement from the West could lead to more military conflict.

Nana Sajia of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

