US religious freedom chair demands Finland to stop Christian prosecution



The U.S. Commission on the Defense of Religious Freedom has condemned Finnish attempts to prosecute Christians for their intolerant statements against homosexuality.

Nadine Menza, chairwoman of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), issued a statement Thursday in support of former Interior Minister Dr. Pavi Rasanen and Bishop of the Finnish Lutheran Church Juhana Pohjola. Rasenen was charged with three counts of criminal mischief after speaking on a radio talk show about his religious views on sex and marriage.

“Religious freedom and freedom of expression protect the right to peacefully express one’s beliefs to the public, even if others disagree with that belief. # Finland Pavi Rasanen and Juhana Pujola should not be sued, “Menza wrote.

Räsänen, a medical doctor and mother of five, questioned the Finnish Lutheran Church’s participation in an LGBT “pride” event in 2019. Police repeatedly interviewed Rasanen after his message to the church leadership, and General Prosecutor Raiza Toivienen accused Rasanen in a speech in April 2021.

The verdict is expected to be released in March.

The Evangelical Lutheran Mission Diocese of Finland wrote on its website, “The defense has denied the allegations and criticized the prosecution for not presenting grounds for their allegations on the first day of the hearing, but focused on more general arguments and biblical-theological discussions.” . “Because prosecutors failed to provide evidence, defendants had little chance of defending themselves against those allegations.”

Rasanen has been a member of the Finnish Parliament since 1995 and was Minister of the Interior from 2011 to 2015.

“The inherent right to religious freedom is the right to believe or not to believe as one’s conscience leads, and to live one’s faith openly, peacefully and without fear,” the USCIRF said of its mission. “Freedom of religion or belief is a broad right that includes freedom of thought, conscience, expression, association and assembly.”

The USCIRF monitors and advises on issues related to religious freedom both internally and internationally.

“Although religious freedom is America’s first freedom, it is a fundamental human right recognized by international law and treaty; an essential element of US foreign policy and America’s commitment to global democracy and freedom; and an important element of national security Stable world, “the commission wrote.

Texas Republican Chip Roy released a letter of support earlier this month to Rasanen and Pohzola, praising them for their determination to fight the allegations.

“In the spirit of Christian solidarity, we are writing to give you our support, encouragement and our prayers in this difficult time,” Roy wrote in an open letter. “Mrs. Rasanen and Bishop Pohjola, we have kept you in our prayers for the past few months as we have seen your cases from the United States – knowing that the challenge you are facing is not only legal, but spiritual.”

“In the last three years, you have been subjected to targeted legal harassment only for confessing Christ and expressing your faith in the teachings of the Bible. Sadly, your Gospel public confession has become a criminal charge and has been in court for a day,” the verdict continued in its letter. “Though many retreated under pressure, you carried yourself with compassion and love toward your neighbors while directing people to Christ.”