World

US religious freedom chair demands Finland to stop Christian prosecution

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
US religious freedom chair demands Finland to stop Christian prosecution
Written by admin
US religious freedom chair demands Finland to stop Christian prosecution

US religious freedom chair demands Finland to stop Christian prosecution

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The U.S. Commission on the Defense of Religious Freedom has condemned Finnish attempts to prosecute Christians for their intolerant statements against homosexuality.

Nadine Menza, chairwoman of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), issued a statement Thursday in support of former Interior Minister Dr. Pavi Rasanen and Bishop of the Finnish Lutheran Church Juhana Pohjola. Rasenen was charged with three counts of criminal mischief after speaking on a radio talk show about his religious views on sex and marriage.

“Religious freedom and freedom of expression protect the right to peacefully express one’s beliefs to the public, even if others disagree with that belief. # Finland Pavi Rasanen and Juhana Pujola should not be sued, “Menza wrote.

Fame. Chip Roy issues letter of solidarity with Finnish Christians in ‘hate speech’ trial

Räsänen, a medical doctor and mother of five, questioned the Finnish Lutheran Church’s participation in an LGBT “pride” event in 2019. Police repeatedly interviewed Rasanen after his message to the church leadership, and General Prosecutor Raiza Toivienen accused Rasanen in a speech in April 2021.

The verdict is expected to be released in March.

The Evangelical Lutheran Mission Diocese of Finland wrote on its website, “The defense has denied the allegations and criticized the prosecution for not presenting grounds for their allegations on the first day of the hearing, but focused on more general arguments and biblical-theological discussions.” . “Because prosecutors failed to provide evidence, defendants had little chance of defending themselves against those allegations.”

Finnish Christian Democrat MP Pivi Rasanen (R) holds a Bible while attending a court hearing at the Helsinki District Court in Helsinki, Finland, with her husband Nilo Rasanen. 24, 2022. (AFP via Anti Imo Covisto / Magazine / Getty Images)

Finnish Christian Democrat MP Pivi Rasanen (R) holds a Bible while attending a court hearing at the Helsinki District Court in Helsinki, Finland, with her husband Nilo Rasanen. 24, 2022. (AFP via Anti Imo Covisto / Magazine / Getty Images)

READ Also  Russian Skating Star Kamila Valieva Tested Positive for Banned Drug – Gadget Clock

Rasanen has been a member of the Finnish Parliament since 1995 and was Minister of the Interior from 2011 to 2015.

“The inherent right to religious freedom is the right to believe or not to believe as one’s conscience leads, and to live one’s faith openly, peacefully and without fear,” the USCIRF said of its mission. “Freedom of religion or belief is a broad right that includes freedom of thought, conscience, expression, association and assembly.”

The USCIRF monitors and advises on issues related to religious freedom both internally and internationally.

“Although religious freedom is America’s first freedom, it is a fundamental human right recognized by international law and treaty; an essential element of US foreign policy and America’s commitment to global democracy and freedom; and an important element of national security Stable world, “the commission wrote.

Texas Republican Chip Roy released a letter of support earlier this month to Rasanen and Pohzola, praising them for their determination to fight the allegations.

Representative Chip Roy (R-TX), joined by Representative Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), speaking at a news conference on the National Defense Approval Bill in the U.S. Capitol on September 22, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Representative Chip Roy (R-TX), joined by Representative Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), speaking at a news conference on the National Defense Approval Bill in the U.S. Capitol on September 22, 2021 in Washington, DC.
(Photo by Kevin Deutsch / Getty Images)

“In the spirit of Christian solidarity, we are writing to give you our support, encouragement and our prayers in this difficult time,” Roy wrote in an open letter. “Mrs. Rasanen and Bishop Pohjola, we have kept you in our prayers for the past few months as we have seen your cases from the United States – knowing that the challenge you are facing is not only legal, but spiritual.”

READ Also  Who Is Aleksander Aamodt Kilde – Gadget Clock

“In the last three years, you have been subjected to targeted legal harassment only for confessing Christ and expressing your faith in the teachings of the Bible. Sadly, your Gospel public confession has become a criminal charge and has been in court for a day,” the verdict continued in its letter. “Though many retreated under pressure, you carried yourself with compassion and love toward your neighbors while directing people to Christ.”


#religious #freedom #chair #demands #Finland #stop #Christian #prosecution

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  VP Kamala Harris Highlights Success Of Newark’s Lead Pipe Replacement Project – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment