US religious freedom chair: Russia poses ‘imminent risk’ to Ukrainian religions that are not ‘traditional’

10 seconds ago
First in Fox: The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom has expressed deep concern for the safety of Ukraine’s religious minorities as Russia continues its violent attacks on the country.

Nadine Menza, chair of the USCIRF, told Gadget Clock Digital that in the ongoing nationalist, secular struggle for sovereignty as well as Ukrainians fighting, there would probably be bloodshed in the realm of religion after the conflict.

“Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression is destroying lives, tearing families apart and destroying destructive communities across Ukraine,” Menza told Gadget Clock. “As this horrific tragedy unfolds, there is a significant potential for religious violence and serious violations of religious freedom associated with Russia’s ongoing aggression and occupation in Ukraine.”

“Over the years, the USCIRF has documented the decline of religious freedom in Russia and warned against violating Russia’s religious freedom in order to suppress and terrorize the population of occupied Crimea and Donbass,” the USCIRF chair added.

Metropolitan Epiphanyus, newly elected head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, is conducting a service during his ascension to the throne on February 3, 2019 at the Metropolitan of Kiev and St. Sophia Cathedral of All Ukraine, Kyiv, Ukraine.

Metropolitan Epiphanyus, newly elected head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, is conducting a service during his ascension to the throne on February 3, 2019 at the Metropolitan of Kiev and St. Sophia Cathedral of All Ukraine, Kyiv, Ukraine.
(AP Photo / Ephraim Lukatsky)

Communities of the non-Christian faith are not the only ones at risk of persecution. The USCIRF has warned that members of small Christian churches may be included in the umbrella of religion found offensive by the Russian government.

“We are deeply concerned that religious communities such as the Orthodox Church in Ukraine, the Muslims (especially the Crimean Tatar refugees), Jehovah’s Witnesses, Greek Catholics and the many diverse religions in Ukraine now do not conform to Russia’s narrow definition of ‘traditional religion’. Menza says.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, most religious groups recognized under Ukrainian law are unable to re-register due to strict legal requirements under Russian law.

All but one mosque in Donetsk was closed, and Russian-led forces used religious buildings belonging to minority religious groups as military facilities. A 2018 survey found that approximately 67.3% of the Ukrainian population identified Orthodox as one or the other strand of Christianity, 28.7% belonging to the Kiev-based Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), 23.4% only “Orthodox” and 12.8% UOC-MP.

A further 7.7% of the population is broadly identified as Christian, while in Ukrainian Byzantine Wright Catholics are 9.4%, Protestants 2.2%, Latin Wright Catholics 0.8%, Muslims 2.5% and Judaism 0.4%. The other 11% declared themselves secular or incomplete.

