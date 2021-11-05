US report mentions Chinese village in Arunachal, Congress leader taunts PM

In another tweet, Congress leader Udit Raj said on the issue of farmers, Prime Minister Modi kept celebrating Deepawali throughout the day but he did not remember the farmers. Unemployed and lakhs of Kovid did not take the news of the deceased families.

Congress leader Udit Raj has targeted the central government over the ongoing border dispute with China. In one of his tweets, Udit Raj has written about the Modi government that China has established a village with 100 houses in Arunachal Pradesh and the Center is silent on this. He has cited a report by the US Department of Defense in the tweet.

Udit Raj has written, “PM went to Nowshera on Diwali and met jawans. He was on TV all day. There was talk of surgical strike and on the other hand China encroached upon Arunachal. The Pentagon of America has issued a report that China has established a village of 100 houses. The mouth of a coward Modi did not open.

On the other hand, in another tweet, Udit Raj wrote regarding the issue of farmers, “Prime Minister Modi kept celebrating Deepawali throughout the day but he did not remember the farmers. Unemployed and lakhs of Kovid did not take the news of the deceased families. Nothing except staying in the media and sloppy speech.”

US report claims: Let us tell you that a report by the United States Department of Defense has claimed that China wants to maintain its strong claim on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). So he is working fast. Under this, Beijing has also established a village with 100 houses in the disputed part between Tibet Autonomous Region and Arunachal Pradesh.

Although 100 houses have been confirmed in the US report, but China denies this fact. Let us tell you that China had released satellite photos of 2019 and said that no construction work was done in the disputed area. At the same time, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has said in a statement that India is taking seriously the construction work of China, which challenges the sovereignty of the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that in view of the challenges ahead, India is also strengthening the infrastructure on the border at a fast pace. In which bridges and roads are being built.