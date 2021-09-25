US Ryder Cup Team Takes Big Lead on Wild Opening Day

Haven, Wis. – A snapshot panorama from the first day of the Ryder Cup will begin with a crowd of 40,000 – 90 percent of them American fans due to travel restrictions related to the pandemic – from the noise Friday arriving to thunder 12 hours before sunrise. And through eight matches that concluded in Gloming. Patriotic costumes were prevalent, though not among the most prominent audience in the mix: Michael Jordan And Stephen Curry.

The top-notch golf fun house designed by Pete Dye on the shores of Lake Michigan, Whistling Straits, almost boasts two competitors that Jordan Spieth finished a Great Lakes Face Plant and a Hop Step from Ireland. Shane Lowry Slipped on his back on the embankment like a toddler on a water slide.

Tiger Woods, still recovering from a devastating car accident in February, was in the spirit on Friday, sending an inspirational message to the US team on the eve of the incident. Bryson DeChambeau, always the attention-grabbing lightning rod, bounced his opening drive of the day off the line and off a spectator’s ankle. Later, DeChambeau exploded a huge 417-yard drive and then helped the world’s top-ranked male golfer, Jon Rahm, score a significant half-point in the chase.