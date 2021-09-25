US Ryder Cup Team Takes Big Lead on Wild Opening Day
Haven, Wis. – A snapshot panorama from the first day of the Ryder Cup will begin with a crowd of 40,000 – 90 percent of them American fans due to travel restrictions related to the pandemic – from the noise Friday arriving to thunder 12 hours before sunrise. And through eight matches that concluded in Gloming. Patriotic costumes were prevalent, though not among the most prominent audience in the mix: Michael Jordan And Stephen Curry.
The top-notch golf fun house designed by Pete Dye on the shores of Lake Michigan, Whistling Straits, almost boasts two competitors that Jordan Spieth finished a Great Lakes Face Plant and a Hop Step from Ireland. Shane Lowry Slipped on his back on the embankment like a toddler on a water slide.
Tiger Woods, still recovering from a devastating car accident in February, was in the spirit on Friday, sending an inspirational message to the US team on the eve of the incident. Bryson DeChambeau, always the attention-grabbing lightning rod, bounced his opening drive of the day off the line and off a spectator’s ankle. Later, DeChambeau exploded a huge 417-yard drive and then helped the world’s top-ranked male golfer, Jon Rahm, score a significant half-point in the chase.
Ultimately, the big picture showed that the Americans had taken control of the event by winning each of the four morning and afternoon matches for a 6–2 lead over the European team. It was the biggest first-day lead for the United States in the Ryder Cup since 1975, when it had a five-point lead.
But that was when the Americans regularly dominated the event. Since the mid-1990s, the script has been reversed, with the Europeans winning four of the last five events and nine of the last 12.
“It was good to finally move things forward, and obviously it was a good start,” said America’s nonplaying captain Steve Stricker. “We want to win every season.”
Stricker, a mild-mannered Wisconsin native not known for risky moves, took some big chances with his afternoon pairing as the Americans took a 3-1 lead in the morning matches. Each match consisted of two-man teams from each side. The morning format was a quadruple, in which players alternately hit a single golf ball into a hole, while the afternoon came with a four-ball format, in which each golfer plays his own ball, and the low score for one team was one. But decides the result. hole.
The strongest American combination in the morning was Xander Schöffle and Patrick Cantley, two of the six Ryder Cup rookies on the American team. The pair quickly took a big lead and overtook the high-profile, experienced European team of Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, 5 and 3.
“I don’t know if anyone can beat Gender and Patrick today,” McIlroy said later.
Usually when a new team is formed and it finds immediate success, the Ryder Cup captain keeps the players together and often plays. But for the afternoon matches, the striker surprisingly played Schoffel with Dustin Johnson, who teamed up with Colin Morikawa for an easy win in the morning. It was expected that the strikers would keep that pair as well.
Instead, Morikawa, the defending British Open champion, sat out in the afternoon matches, as did Spieth and the team of Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, who were victorious in the morning match.
But on Thursday, the striker said he had arranged his lineup for the first eight games and that whatever happened in the morning session would not change his plans for the afternoon. Given the pressure on the Americans to win on home soil, some believed the strikers would stick to such a plan. But he did, and the results were impressive.
Cantley teamed up with Justin Thomas, who played in the mornings with his close friend Spieth. PGA Tour Player of the Year, Cantley was steadfast, and Thomas, who appears to be the emotional leader of the American team, was furious. But the pair were losing most of their matches against England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Norway’s Viktor Hovland. Then, with two holes remaining, Thomas rallied for a crucial putt, which created a tie, thus ending the match.
The usually stoic Cantley also showed some emotion during the round with the occasional fist pump.
“I was feeding JT a little bit,” Cantley said, referring to Thomas. “He drove me around all day today, and he played great, and it was a dogfight.”
Cantley was also mostly talking post-round as Thomas lost his voice from shouting and shouting toward the American crowd, which he did after sinking any meaningful putts.
The Johnson–Schöffel team defeated Paul Casey of England and Bernd Weisberger of Austria, 2 and 1. DeChambeau was paired with Scotty Scheffler in a match against Rahm and England’s Tyrell Hatton which ended in a tie. The American team of Tony Finau and Harris English used their length to the tee and their precise iron game to beat McIlroy, who, together with Lowry, lost 4 and 3.
The competition continues with eight more matches on Saturday.
Some Americans noted that Woods’ message was part of the inspiration for his winning game on Friday.
“I’m obviously not going to reveal what he said,” Schöffel said. “But we referred to it a few times a day, and we knew what we had to do. We knew he was fist-pumping from the couch. Whether he was on crutches or not—he was at home with any of us as removed.
