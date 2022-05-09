US sanctions ISIS financial facilitators, in effort to ‘expose and disrupt’ extremist network



The United States on Monday banned five individuals from participating in an ISIS network of financial aid operators operating across Indonesia, Syria and Turkey in an effort to “expose and disrupt” a network of “violent extremists.”

The Treasury Office of the Foreign Asset Control Department (OFAC) has designated a network of five Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) financiers operating across Indonesia, Syria and Turkey. These five individuals played a key role in facilitating the travel of extremists to Syria and other areas controlled by ISIS.

The Treasury Department said the network also raised funds in Indonesia and Turkey to conduct financial transfers to support ISIS efforts in Syrian-based IDP camps, some of which were used to smuggle children from the camps and reach ISIS foreigners. Fighter as a potential recruiter.

The title comes at the 16th meeting of the Global Coalition Counter ISIS Finance Group to defeat ISIS. The United States, Italy, and Saudi Arabia co-lead the CIFG, which is made up of about 70 countries and international organizations, and coordinate efforts against ISIS financial support networks worldwide.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Monday that by nominating them, the Biden administration’s goal is to “uncover and disrupt an international ISIS support network that has funded ISIS recruits, including vulnerable children in Syria.”

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said Monday that as part of a global coalition to defeat ISIS, the United States is “committed to denying ISIS the ability to raise funds and transfer funds across multiple jurisdictions.”

According to the Treasury Department, residents of Syria’s “displaced persons camp” include those displaced by ISIS, as well as ISIS members, supporters and their families.

“ISIS sympathizers in more than 40 countries have sent money to ISIS-affiliated individuals in these camps in support of the future resurgence of ISIS,” the Treasury Department said Monday. Up to 70,000 people, mostly women and children.

“Al-Hawley alone, ISIS supporters receive up to $ 20,000 a month through hawala, an unofficial transfer process; most of these funds transfer came from outside Syria or through neighboring countries, such as Turkey,” the Treasury said Monday. “Additionally, since 2019, ISIS has been smuggling its allies from Al-Hawl to the governorates of Idlib, Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa in Syria.

Among the nominees on Monday were Dua Dalia Susanti, who has been a financial supporter of ISIS since at least 2017; Rudy Haririadi, who advised extremist allies on possible travel to “ISIS-infested areas, including Afghanistan, Egypt and other parts of Africa and Yemen”; And Ari Cardian, who has been accused by Indonesian authorities of facilitating travel for Indonesians in Syria to join ISIS.

The Treasury Department stated that individuals “provided material support, sponsorship or financial, material, or technical assistance to ISIS, or provided or supported goods or services.”

Susanti was also nominated as a “collaborator and financier,” including Muhammad Dandi Adhiguna and Dina Ramadhani. They are aimed at “providing material support, sponsorship or financial, material or technical support, or support for products or services.”

Sanctions against five persons confirm that all property of those persons has been blocked and reported.