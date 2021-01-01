US-Saudi Arabia Relations: Why the US withdrew Patriot Missile System and Thad from Saudi Arabia: Why the US withdrew Patriot Missile System and Thad from Saudi Arabia

The United States, which has faced criticism over Afghanistan, has once again abandoned its ally. In fact, the U.S. military has removed the Terminus High Altitude Aerial Defense (THAAD) and the Patriot missile system deployed in Saudi Arabia. Under such circumstances, Saudi Arabia is now at risk of missile and drone attacks by Houthi rebels operating in Yemen.The Associated Press quoted satellite images from Earth imaging company Planet Labs as saying the United States had withdrawn its missile defense system from Saudi Arabia. Satellite images from Planet Labs show air and missile defense systems removed from the runway of Prince Sultan Air Base, a military facility 115 km from Riyadh.

The weapons were deployed by the United States in 2001

By the end of 2019, the U.S. had deployed its advanced air defense system and several thousand U.S. troops in Saudi Arabia. At the time, oil production was declining due to attacks by Houthi rebels on the Saudi Aramco company. This led to an unexpected rise in the price of bulls around the world.

The Pentagon confirmed the withdrawal

A Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, confirmed that some air defense systems in Saudi Arabia had been deployed elsewhere. However, he did not elaborate on the matter. He did not say which air defense systems the United States has removed or where they have been sent.

The Saudis did not value the US decision

The Saudi Defense Ministry praised Riyadh’s strong, long-term and historic ties with Washington and dismissed the importance of deploying weapons. He stressed that Saudi Arabia’s military is capable of defending its land, sea and airspace and protecting its people independently.

How dangerous is the US Patriot missile?

The U.S. Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile is one of the best defense systems in the world. This missile defense system is capable of striking enemy ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and warships in an instant. All of these weather missiles are built by Lockheed Martin.

This missile is currently deployed in these countries

Patriot Advanced Capabilities – The entire US, Germany, Greece, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Korea, Poland, Sweden, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Romania, Spain and Taiwan currently have 3 missiles in their armies. The U.S. military deployed a Patriot missile system during the 2003 Iraq war. Deployed in Kuwait, the missile defense system destroyed a number of enemy missiles in the air.