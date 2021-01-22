us-secretary-of-state-antony-blinken-met-dalai-lama-representative-ngodup-dongchung-in-delhi – US Secretary of State met Dalai Lama’s representative after reaching India, a strong message to China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Ngodup Dongchung in Delhi amid US-China tensions. Ngodup Dongchung serves as a representative of the Dalai Lama, the supreme Buddhist cleric. Ngodup Dongchung also serves as the representative of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), also known as the Tibetan Government in Exile.

Blinken’s meeting with Dongchung is the most important meeting with the Tibetan leadership since the Dalai Lama met then-President Barack Obama in Washington in 2016. The CTA and Tibetan support groups have received a boost in international support in recent months. In November, Lobsang Sangay, the former head of the Tibetan government-in-exile, visited the White House, the first such visit in six decades.

A month later, the US Congress passed the ‘Tibet Policy and Support Act’, which supports the right of Tibetans to choose the Dalai Lama’s successor. Although China has not yet commented on this meeting, but it is believed that this move of America can provoke China further.

China has always considered Tibet as its part and has called the Dalai Lama a dangerous separatist. While his followers, including the Dalai Lama, consider China’s occupation of Tibet illegal, and have been advocating independence.

In 1950, Chinese troops occupied Tibet, which Beijing calls “peaceful liberation”. In 1959, the Dalai Lama accompanied his followers to India after a failed rebellion against Chinese rule.

During his first visit to India as External Affairs Minister, Antony Blinken also met his Indian counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other officials on Wednesday before leaving to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi





