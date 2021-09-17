US seeks to block bankruptcy plan that would exempt Sacklers from opioid claims
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department moved Thursday to block a bankruptcy plan that grants broad legal immunity to drug company Purdue Pharma, whose drug OxyContin has been at the center of the nation’s opioid epidemic.
US Trustee of the Justice Department William K. Harrington filed a motion in federal court to block ratification of the agreement while the department appeals the judge’s decision to approve the deal.
Mr Harrington said the court should stay his request because the federal government “has a substantial chance of success on the appeal and because the damage caused by refusing to stay outweighs any potential harm caused by giving someone a stay.” “
The controversial deal was approved this month by Judge Robert Drain, a federal judge in White Plains, NY, seeking, among other things, a $4.3 billion financial contribution to the Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma. relieved from future legal liability. Family’s own destiny.
Mr Harrington argued in his filing that the deal takes away the rights of those who have a legitimate legal claim against the Sacklers “without their knowledge and informed consent, without sufficient notice or opportunity of being heard.”
He also said that the federal government’s case was supported by previous Supreme Court rulings.
The Justice Department’s filing is the latest in a years-long battle to nab the Sackler family for making, marketing and selling the highly addictive pain reliever, OxyContin.
Some experts have argued that OxyContin helped fuel an opioid addiction epidemic that has killed more than 500,000 people nationwide and is still a major problem in the United States, 25 years after the drug was introduced to the market. is hit.
But OxyContin made the Sackler family incredibly wealthy. From 2008 to 2017, the family pulled out $10.4 billion from Purdue Pharma.
As more people died from opioid use, plaintiffs began suing Purdue. By the time the company filed for bankruptcy in September 2019, it had faced 2,900 lawsuits, more than 600 of which named Sacklers. Bankruptcy proceedings put an end to those legal claims.
Judge Drain approved the settlement plan after painstaking negotiations between family, local governments, hospital systems and others who sued the company and were likely to engage in costly litigation in the coming years.
Those who supported the deal, including most states and some plaintiffs, argued that it would provide much-needed funding for drug treatment programs.
Purdue’s board chairman Steve Miller said the agreement “ensures that billions of dollars will be dedicated to helping people and communities who have been hurt by the opioid crisis.” And some members of the Sackler family called the proposal an important step to address the public health crisis.
But critics said the terms unfairly shielded the Sacklers. It usually gave family protection to companies that went bankrupt, but not to company owners if they had not declared bankruptcy themselves.
The Justice Department and some states appealed against Judge Drain’s decision.
