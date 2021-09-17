US seeks to block bankruptcy plan that would exempt Sacklers from opioid claims

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department moved Thursday to block a bankruptcy plan that grants broad legal immunity to drug company Purdue Pharma, whose drug OxyContin has been at the center of the nation’s opioid epidemic.

US Trustee of the Justice Department William K. Harrington filed a motion in federal court to block ratification of the agreement while the department appeals the judge’s decision to approve the deal.

Mr Harrington said the court should stay his request because the federal government “has a substantial chance of success on the appeal and because the damage caused by refusing to stay outweighs any potential harm caused by giving someone a stay.” “

The controversial deal was approved this month by Judge Robert Drain, a federal judge in White Plains, NY, seeking, among other things, a $4.3 billion financial contribution to the Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma. relieved from future legal liability. Family’s own destiny.