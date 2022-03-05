World

US senators to meet virtually with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

10 seconds ago
The U.S. Senate has been invited to attend a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, Gadget Clock Digital has confirmed.

All U.S. senators are invited to attend the meeting, which will be held at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time

The meeting comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin approves a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, the second week of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. [Ukrainian] Forces are inevitable. “

At least 227 civilians have been killed and another 525 injured in Ukraine, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Kremlin seeks to control narrative in Russia, blocks Western social media: Live Update

In this photo, taken from a video released by the press office of the President of Ukraine on February 27, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the nation in Kiev, Ukraine.

(AP, Press Office of the President of Ukraine via file)

On Friday, the White House confirmed that Vice President Kamala Harris would visit Poland and Romania next week. Harris will visit Poland on Monday, where US troops are stationed to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Zelensky has called for the establishment of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a move that has been rejected by President Biden and other international leaders.

NATO rules Ukraine’s no-fly zone: ‘painful decision’

Ukrainian troops take part in an exercise for the use of NLAW anti-tank missiles at the Yavrev Military Training Ground near Lviv, western Ukraine, on Friday, January 28, 2022.

(AP Photo / Pavlo Palamarchuk, file)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called the decision “painful” but said it was NATO’s responsibility not to escalate the situation.

President Biden has previously said that the no-fly zone “will not happen.”

“We understand the frustration, but we also believe that if we do, it will end with something that could end a full-scale war in Europe that involves many more countries and causes much more human suffering,” Biden said.

Local time On Friday morning, Russian troops began shelling a nuclear plant in Ukraine’s Zaporizhiya, raising further fears among the entire international community.

