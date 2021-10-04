US shows signs of slight deterioration in trade ties with China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, “Against the backdrop of worldwide protests against the Cold War and Partition, the United States has openly violated its policy statement of not seeking a new Cold War and the Anglo-Saxon faction.” Combined to create.” 28 September in response to the Australian submarine deal.

The US release of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who was detained in Canada at the request of the United States, and the release of two Canadians and two Americans by China have done little to defuse tensions.

Mr Trump’s tariffs have discouraged imports of some Chinese goods, but exports to the United States have grown strongly through the coronavirus pandemic, as Americans bought workout equipment, furniture, toys and other products during the lockdown.

China’s leaders have also doubled down on the types of domestic industrial subsidies the United States has long opposed. They have greatly expanded programs they started more than a decade ago, aimed at eliminating their need to buy computer chips and passenger jets – two of the main exports to the United States, among other industrial products.

The Biden administration is exploring ways to persuade China to limit its extensive industrial subsidies, but it will be difficult. George W. The Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations all tried, with little success, for ways to persuade domestic producers to abandon its long-running use of subsidies to rid China of any reliance on imports.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for ensuring that other countries depend on China for key goods without threatening to halt their sales to China. The United States has done so on issues such as surveillance in Hong Kong, forced labor and crackdown on democracy advocates.

“The reliance of the international industrial chain on our country has constituted a powerful countermeasures and deterrent capability for foreign parties to artificially cut supplies,” Mr. Xi said in a speech last year.