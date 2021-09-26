US signs agreement to release Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

For its part, the Chinese government has slashed the cost of installing Huawei gear, in an effort to dominate networks from Latin America to the Middle East.

Ms. Meng had come to make that effort a reality. His determination to wire Tehran, at a time when the West was seeking to contain Iran’s nuclear program, attracted opposition among US officials. For this reason, some hardliners in China objected on Friday to the news that the charges were being dropped.

“It sends the wrong message to Chinese trade authorities around the world that it is permissible to engage in fraudulent transactions with Iran and North Korea,” said Michael Pillsbury, a scholar at the Hudson Institute. Former President Donald J. Trump. “I’m afraid another part of the message is that the Biden team has approved selling certain types of chips and technology to Huawei, which will also undermine the message that Huawei should be considered the 5G telecommuter of our friends and allies. systems should not be involved.”

Huawei made a fierce effort in Washington and Canada to get Ms Meng released. But he declined to plead guilty to the bank and wire fraud charges stemming from the Huawei deal in Iran. Months later, she agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement, which would eventually lead to the dropping of all charges against her.

The case began when Canadian authorities arrested Meng, 49, in December 2018 at the request of the United States. He owns two lavish homes in Vancouver, and was allowed to live with ankle bracelets to keep track of his whereabouts. She eventually settled in her gated, seven-bedroom mansion in the city’s exclusive Shaughnessy neighborhood, where she received painting lessons and private massages.

She immediately became one of the world’s most famous captives – especially because she is the daughter of Huawei’s famed founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, a former People’s Liberation Army officer who turned his small telecommunications firm into a national champion. Gave.

In January 2019, the Justice Department indicted Huawei and Ms Meng. While the allegations focused on bank and wire fraud, in the announcement of the indictment, the Justice Department alleged that Huawei employees, including Ms. Meng, lied to bank officials when asked whether Huawei engaged in illegal business with Iran. was, knowing that the US sanctions on Tehran would prevent banks from funding the sale.