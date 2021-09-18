US signs deal with El Salvador in World Cup qualifying

SAN SALVADOR – The formula for success in World Cup qualifying is written in years of hard lessons, tough games and tough nights: Win your home games. Pick up points on the road. Survive and move on.

So it shouldn’t be a terrible disappointment for the United States men’s football team on Thursday, when it began the final round of qualifying in El Salvador with a scoreless tie. One point on the road is, after all, better than the alternative.

“If you’re not going to win the game,” said United States defender Tim Ream, “you can’t lose it.”

But some points win harder than others, and are probably harder to accept. Fresh from a summer in which it won two cup finals against hardcore Mexico, the United States started Thursday’s match against El Salvador exactly as it had hoped.