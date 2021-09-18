US signs deal with El Salvador in World Cup qualifying
SAN SALVADOR – The formula for success in World Cup qualifying is written in years of hard lessons, tough games and tough nights: Win your home games. Pick up points on the road. Survive and move on.
So it shouldn’t be a terrible disappointment for the United States men’s football team on Thursday, when it began the final round of qualifying in El Salvador with a scoreless tie. One point on the road is, after all, better than the alternative.
“If you’re not going to win the game,” said United States defender Tim Ream, “you can’t lose it.”
But some points win harder than others, and are probably harder to accept. Fresh from a summer in which it won two cup finals against hardcore Mexico, the United States started Thursday’s match against El Salvador exactly as it had hoped.
It created three excellent scoring chances in the first 10 minutes – by Gio Reyna, Brendan Aaronson and Miles Robinson – and at times demonstrated free-flowing, field-stretching ball movements that made its youth-influenced roster the best team ever. area again.
But El Salvador, in the midst of its own rebuilding under former United States national team player Hugo Perez, soon found its footing. Backed by a capacity crowd that began streaming through the gates as soon as they opened at 11 a.m. nine hours before kickoff, La Selecta lacked only the clinical sophistication that made up for the opportunities created by its clever footwork and sharp runs. needed to be redeemed. Midfielder Alex Roldan came closest to opening the scoring in the 33rd minute, skimming the crossbar before curling into a shot before defender DeAndre Yedlin dropped to the left.
“There’s a need to calm down after that initial period, where we really start to take charge, and we just never got to that,” said United States coach Greg Berhalter. “It turned into a very busy game, and we didn’t manage it well.”
In the second half, the game went to a standstill amid tired legs, wayward passes and a quick succession of American yellow cards. When the final whistle sounded, United States players anticipated the feeling that they could win, while El Salvador cheered to an enthusiastic crowd that looked like his team had.
In his final prematch remarks on Wednesday, Berhalter saw the game as an opportunity, an opportunity to rewrite the team’s fortunes from the start of the final round of qualifying, and to do so without star midfielder Christian Pulisic, who took the tour. was abandoned. As he continued to recover from a battle with the coronavirus.
For some of his peers, however, it can feel like a missed opportunity. Berhalter spoke of a lack of connection, too much individual play and not enough switching of attack points. United States captain Tyler Adams pointed to some of the same concerns, but also the need to be “more brutal” in eliminating opportunities.
“This is our first game,” Adams admitted reluctantly. “We have to take what we can from it.”
The Americans won’t have much longer on Thursday night’s result: two more qualifiers in the coming days, against Canada in Nashville on Sunday and against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday. The first may present a tough competitive test, the latter more dangerous, mentally and physically, of this narrowed window.
Those games will mark the first hurried stages of the final round of qualifying, a typically 18-month slog that has been compressed to a seven-month sprint due to pandemic delays and postponements. That means three games in most windows, instead of the usual two, and less time to revel in victory or bask in defeat. This means that injuries and absenteeism like Pulisic could prove more problematic, and a disappointing outcome could be more costly.
That means for a young United States team, whose starting lineup averaged 23 years and 282 days on Thursday, he won’t have time to look back and wonder how Thursday could be different. Now that it’s over, the Americans will return home with their hard-won points, hoping for three more in only a few days.
