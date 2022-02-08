US skateboarder Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash: ‘He passed doing what he loved’



US skateboarder and YouTuber Josh Neuman was one of four people tragically killed when a sightseeing plane crashed into a lake in Iceland After the aircraft apparently disappeared on Thursday, police said.

A search for the bodies concluded Sunday after law enforcement said the remains of Numan, 22, Tim Alings, 27, Nicola Bellavia, 32, and pilot Haraldur Diego, 49, were discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland’s second-largest lake.

US-BORN OLYMPIC FREESKIER EILEEN GU DODGES QUESTIONS ABOUT CITIZENSHIP AFTER WINNING GOLD FOR CHINA

Police said in a statement that the bodies were located at depths of up to 157 feet using an autonomous submarine and sonar technology, but divers were unable to complete their retrieval because of poor weather conditions.

“For the safety of divers we have to wait until the weather improves,” police chief Oddur Arnason told The Associated Press.

Nueman was on the flight to create commercial content for a Belgian fashion brand along with Alings, the company’s sponsorship manager and Bellavia, a skydiver and social media influencer from Belgium.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The four-seat, single-engine aircraft did not send out a distress signal after vanishing from radar on Thursday. The plane was located Saturday in a portion of the lake about 30 miles east of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik.

Neuman’s website describes himself as a “filmmaker, adventurer, entrepreneur” with a “passion for extreme sports, traveling, & creating compelling content.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His family posted a lengthy statement to his Instagram account on Monday saying they are both “devastated” and “heartbroken” over the loss of their son and brother.

“In his 22 years on this earth, Josh didn’t just live life, he was life, and he lived every day to the fullest extent possible while being kind to everyone,” the family said. “While we mourn his loss with you, we promise that in honor of his memory, our family stands committed to establishing a charitable foundation that will continue to forever support his dream to make a meaningful difference in this world that we live in, so that his name, and his enduring spirit, will never perish. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.