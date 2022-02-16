US skater Vincent Zhou out of weeklong COVID-19 quarantine



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

American figure skater Vincent Zhou is out of quarantine after a positive test for COVID-19 at the Beijing Games, and he plans to perform at the Exhibition Gala, which traditionally closed the Olympic program on Sunday.

Zhou had just helped the U.S. team win silver on February 7 when he received a phone call that he had tested positive. He was immediately taken to a quarantine hotel about 30 minutes away from Olympic Village, where he spent about a week working out in his room, listening to music and “watching Netflix for the first time.”

Live update: Beijing Olympics

At the time of the results, the day before the men’s short program, he had no choice but to withdraw from the event.

“The symptoms I had were really milder than your average cold or flu,” Zhou said. “It felt like a mild cold. I think the worst thing was probably a sore throat and a bit of a rush. Like, it was the worst.”

Zhou said he didn’t watch the men’s show because “it was very emotionally difficult,” but he kept an eye on the results and was happy to see his teammates perform well. Nathan Chen won the gold medal with his memorable free skate to Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” where Jason Brown finished in honorable sixth place.

“It was difficult to show results because I knew I could win a medal,” said Zhou, who finished fifth at the 2018 Pyongyang Games. “I consistently practiced at a level where scoring goals and winning bronze medals. It was a tough day for me.”

There were some more good moments during his quarantine, including a helpful message from singer Josh Groban, who serves the music he uses during his free skate.

Zhou still doesn’t know how he got infected with the virus, especially the care he took to get ahead of the competition. He said he used hand sanitizer by Pint, lived a solitary life and wore a mask wherever he went, including the dining hall, where he slipped it over his face in food bites.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I don’t want to sound like a broken record,” he said. “

Zhou will still leave Beijing with a medal from the team event, although no one is sure what color or how he will get it. Russian skater Camilla Valiva tested positive for the banned substance in December, but the International Olympic Committee is refusing to hold a medal ceremony after her team’s gold medal was questioned.

Valiva was allowed by the Arbitration Court to perform in the women’s competition for the sport, but it did not rule on the entire case. The outcome of a full investigation, and what it means for a team event, has been unknown for months.

“It’s still a developing situation and it’s something that is completely out of my control and out of the control of other athletes,” Zhou said. “I can’t really comment on what’s going on there, but I hope Team USA will finally get our medal and hopefully it won’t take four years or whatever.”

Zhou acknowledged that “fair play and the integrity of the sport” were of paramount importance to him.

“I can only say that I am proud to be able to compete cleanly all my life,” he said. “It’s certainly a startling thing and, you know, we’re going to have a scary situation here where women – I fully understand if women don’t believe in the integrity of the competition and the fairness of everything.”

After performing at the exhibition gala on Sunday, Zhou plans to return to the United States and prepare for the World Championships in the last week of March in Montpellier, France. He plans to travel with Stars on Ice before resuming studies at Brown University this autumn, but has not decided whether he will continue skating competitively for another Olympic cycle.

Zhou will not be 22 until October, which means a third trip to the Winter Games is likely.

“I was so impressed with the level of performance at the Olympics that all the men were able to come out,” he said. “It’s a real honor to be able to compete with these incredible men last season.”