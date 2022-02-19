Sports

US skaters file appeal to get Olympic medals

Attorneys for U.S. figure skaters whose Olympic silver medals have been withheld have informed the IOC that they have filed an appeal for the award before the end of the Beijing Games, the Associated Press has learned.

In a letter sent to IOC President Thomas Bach in China on Saturday, a copy of which was received by the AP, the attorneys said they would ask the Sports Arbitration Court for a ruling before Sunday’s closing ceremony.

Camilla Valiva led the Russian team to victory in last week’s team event and the United States was in second place. Soon, a positive doping test for a 15-year-old skater was released. CAS allowed her to continue skating in the women’s event, but the International Olympic Committee said she would not give a medal in any event where she finished in the top three.

Silver medalists Karen Chen and Nathan Chen pose for a photo after the team event at the Figure Skating Championships at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday, February 7, 2022.

(AP Photo / David J. Philip)

She finished fourth in the women’s event – she cried when she left the ice, then criticized her coach after a long program full of mistakes.

This lawsuit involves a team event held last week. The Russians have won the event by a wide margin. Japan is third and Canada is fourth.

The letter from American Runners-Up states that the IOC’s “own rules dictate that a winning event” must follow the end of each sporting event in order to award medals to athletes. “

In a meeting with skaters earlier this week, Bach offered their Olympic torches as a holdover reminder when the doping case, which could take months or even years, was over.

Attorneys said they hoped the IOC would reconsider, but they are appealing because of urgency.

Ramsay Baker, executive director of US Figure Skating, sent a statement to the AP in support of the skaters.

“A medal ceremony at the Olympic Games is not something that can be replicated anywhere else, and should be celebrated in front of the world before leaving Beijing,” Baker said.

In a letter sent to Bach by attorney Paul Green, representing athletes in doping and other cases against Olympic authorities, the IOC president asked athletes for their input.

“From a point of convenience for our clients, a prestigious medal ceremony is one at Medals Plaza, which was originally planned and awarded to all other medalists,” he wrote.

Following the release of Valliver’s test, Russia’s anti-doping agency first placed him on temporary suspension, then lifted the suspension. This prompted the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency to lead an appeal to the CAS, which acted swiftly and said Valiva could still compete.

It does not address the larger question of team competition results.

Nine Americans are vying for some sort of medal – either the second place prize they are aiming for this weekend, or a gold that could become theirs if the Russians are disqualified due to a valve doping case.

Since the age of 15, Valiva has been considered a “protected person” under anti-doping rules and is not expected to receive harsh punishment. Her coaches and doctors are being investigated by Russian and world anti-doping authorities.

