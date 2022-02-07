US skating star Nathan Chen, Japanese rival Yuzuru Hanyu set for showdown



Nathan Chen was under considerable pressure to get into the men’s program at the Beijing Olympics: one of the faces of NBC Broadcasting, a humble, Nike-sponsored superstar whose marketability rivals his figure skating ability.

On Monday night, he was worried about whether he could test positive for COVID-19 before the start of his event.

Because shortly after the team won an amazing silver medal in the USA team event, his teammate Vincent Zhu returned to a positive test earlier in the day. Zhou was still waiting to see if he would return the same result during the additional test, but the uncertainty made Chen wonder if his own test could return positive.

“I have no information other than the fact that he was tested,” Chen said after the final practice on Monday afternoon, where his biggest rival, two-time defending Olympic champion Yuzuru Haniu, was also present.

“Everything is speculation,” Chen said. “Where did you get it? Where are you going to hang out? I didn’t really come around (Zhu) and any time I went around, I wore a mask.”

In fact, Chen is so careful that he wears his mask when dining, dipping it slightly down before putting it in the right place. With a long, four-year wait since his disappointing fifth place finish in the Pyongyang Games, he is taking no chances on what could be his final Olympics.

“I mean, you know, because it happened – everyone is talking about it and thinking about it,” Chen said. “And hopefully it engages people a little bit more, takes a little more caution and does what they need to do.”

The showdown between Chen and Hanoi is a marquee event of the Winter Olympics, so much so that their events will start at 10 a.m. in Beijing so that they can be broadcast in prime time in the eastern United States so many other events are expected to be held in Beijing in the evening.

Chen, 22, has been making headlines since leaving South Korea.

Instead of sitting back and relaxing, Chen drilled more rigorously into his programs with his longtime coach, Rafael Arutunian, even while he was studying at Yale. And the results came on the ice, where Chen has won three consecutive World Championships, pushed his national championship streak to six and was generally unbeaten.

His only loss from Pyongyang? Last autumn in Skate America with his teammate Zhou.

The reason he is so influential is because of his quad array, the jump that was once the cutting edge but has now become the norm. Most skaters on the field can land them but rarely do so with altitude, difficulty and, well, with a punch – seeing the chain rarely hit with ice is not a remarkable consistency.

“If I wake up on the right side of the bed they’re effortless,” he joked, “and if not, they’re not so easy. I try my best; sometimes they’re good, sometimes they’re bad. Like anything, You will learn to make mistakes anytime, and you will try to make it better next time. “

The only quad that Chen has ever landed – although he has tried a few times in practice – is the quad axle, which involves 4 1/2 rotations. In fact, only a few have tried it in the competition and no one has ever landed it.

Hanyu could change that this week. He landed a few shakes during his final practice on Monday.

“Yuzuru must have pushed me a lot,” Chen said. “Long before I competed against him, he was the standard for an exceptional figure skater. I remember when I was in the Junior Grand Prix final, he was in the senior final and I was amazed at how good he was. How much he commanded the audience.” He was a bright star.

“I went home,” Chen said, “and I was: ‘Oh, man. Figure skating should be like that.”

Since Pyongyang, Chen has had a lot of success meeting Hanu with his head. But even though marquee events like the Grand Prix finals are important, and the world championships are almost the pinnacle of the sport, there is nothing at the top of winning gold medals at the Olympics and so far Chen has yet to do so.

If he continues the negative test and accepts ice as scheduled, the search will resume in Beijing on Tuesday.