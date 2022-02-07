US skier Nina O’Brien suffers horrifying crash in Olympics giant slalom event: ‘She is alert and responsive’



Team USA alpine racer Nina O’Brien suffered a terrifying crash during her second run of the women’s giant slalom event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday, suffering a serious leg injury.

O’Brien, who finished the first run with the sixth-fastest time, appeared to lose her balance just before crossing the finish line.

The 24-year-old California native slid across the finish, screaming in pain, before being attended to by medical personnel. O’Brien eventually left the course on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious left leg injury.

The US Ski and Snowboard team said O’Brien was “alert and responsive” after the crash and was being transported for further evaluation.

According to Yahoo Sports O’Brien was the third of four US competitors not to finish the event.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, the event’s defending gold medal champion, was eliminated herself after suffering a fall during Monday’s opening run. Swedish racer Sara Hector took home the gold with Paula Moltzan finishing 12th, the top spot for the Americans.

“Today was one of the most turbulent days I have ever experienced,” Shiffrin wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “… we’re so heartbroken of Nina O’Brien… she showed so much heart and fire in her skiing today, and it all got shredded to pieces on the final turn.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.