US Soccer links World Cup prize money to equal pay fight

“Until FIFA resolves that discrepancy, we really need the help of the men’s and women’s teams to help us solve it. Because we can’t solve it unilaterally.”

The U.S. women’s team battle has already produced significant gains for its players on salaries and bonuses, to the extent that the American men’s and women’s teams are considered the two highest-paid national teams in the world. And women’s successes and their public pressure have brought tangible benefits for women around the world. The Football Federation of Ireland has recently joined Australia, the Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, England and Brazil in equalizing match fees – players paid by their associations to participate in national team games – to their men. and among women’s teams.

But many of those agreements, some of them negotiated collectively by a single player association, apply only to payments from each union to its players, and ignore the elephant in the room: that for the greatest men’s competition. FIFA’s prize money is less than what women’s teams earn in their own world championships.

For example, France’s football federation received $38 million from FIFA, out of a nearly $400 million prize pool, after its World Cup victory in 2018. A year later, US Soccer was paid the winner’s share of $4 million from the $30 million pot. Women’s World Cup.

Most federations share those funds with the players who earned them – France paid a World Cup bonus of about $350,000 per male player in 2018 – but retain the bulk of the money to support their mission. kept. In contrast, US soccer has long funneled a substantial portion of prize money to its teams, a situation that, over the years, has created a significant pay gap.

That arrangement also meant that, while American men earned nothing if they missed the 2018 World Cup, United States women’s players earned six-figure payouts. Yet, for her and other female players, wide disparities in prize money remain. For example, Australia’s deal guarantees its men’s and women’s players the same percentage of World Cup prize money, not the same amount – a difference that could run into the millions over the length of the deal.