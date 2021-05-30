US soldiers reportedly leaked nuclear info online accidentally, by using flashcard apps

US soldiers reportedly leaked nuclear info online by accident, by using flashcard apps



US soldiers stationed in Europe could have by accident uncovered details about america’ nuclear weapons stockpile once they used flashcard apps to assist them keep in mind particulars in regards to the data, in accordance with a report from open-source intelligence outlet Bellingcat.

Foeke Postma, a researcher with Bellingcat, wrote that the soldiers used examine apps reminiscent of Chegg, Cram, and Quizlet to create flashcards the place they saved details about bases in Europe the place US nuclear weapons had been seemingly positioned, secret codes, passwords, and different particulars about safety. It seems that they forgot to set the settings for the apps to “non-public,” in order that their usernames and pictures had been public-facing, and since a number of the soldiers used the identical pictures as that they had on their LinkedIn profiles it might not have been tough to attach them to the nuclear data, in accordance with Postma.

Why the soldiers used unsecured examine apps to recollect the knowledge wasn’t clear. Postma contacted officers with the US Division of Protection, NATO, and European Command a number of weeks earlier than publishing his report, and the flashcards with the delicate data have since been taken down (though should still be seen on the archival Wayback Machine website, as Motherboard reported).

The examine apps didn’t reply to requests for remark Saturday. An electronic mail to the Division of Protection asking whether or not the soldiers concerned might face any disciplinary motion was not instantly returned Saturday.