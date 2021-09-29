US stock market signals a rebound as bond yields drop

European stocks and Wall Street futures bounced back on Wednesday with government bond yields falling a day after the sell-off in the market.

The S&P 500 is expected to open 0.7 per cent higher on Tuesday after falling 2 per cent, its highest since May. A rise in bond yields provoked a sell-off in technology stocks, which dragged the markets down. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes climbed above 1.5 per cent on Tuesday for the first time since June.

Stocks didn’t fully recover their losses from earlier in the week. The Stokes Europe 600 rose 0.8 percent after falling 2.2 percent the previous day.

The market has been more volatile in recent weeks as investors prepare for the Federal Reserve to ease stimulus some policymakers have indicated will come this year. Traders are also adapting to the economic recovery from the pandemic, which includes an unusual combination of supply chain constraints, labor shortages in some industries, high unemployment and rising consumer prices.