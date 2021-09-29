US stock market signals a rebound as bond yields drop
European stocks and Wall Street futures bounced back on Wednesday with government bond yields falling a day after the sell-off in the market.
The S&P 500 is expected to open 0.7 per cent higher on Tuesday after falling 2 per cent, its highest since May. A rise in bond yields provoked a sell-off in technology stocks, which dragged the markets down. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes climbed above 1.5 per cent on Tuesday for the first time since June.
Stocks didn’t fully recover their losses from earlier in the week. The Stokes Europe 600 rose 0.8 percent after falling 2.2 percent the previous day.
The market has been more volatile in recent weeks as investors prepare for the Federal Reserve to ease stimulus some policymakers have indicated will come this year. Traders are also adapting to the economic recovery from the pandemic, which includes an unusual combination of supply chain constraints, labor shortages in some industries, high unemployment and rising consumer prices.
In Washington, lawmakers are deeply divided over spending and raising the country’s debt limit. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen warned lawmakers of “disastrous” consequences if Congress failed to raise or suspend the statutory debt limit.
A measure of stock market volatility rose sharply on Monday, but was only the highest in nearly a week, as stocks tumbled in September. Last week, traders were nervous about a possible fallout from the default of China’s Evergrande Group, a beleaguered residential developer with $300 billion in debt. The Chinese government has turned away from policies that have guided its economy in recent years, with tighter regulations on online gaming, data sharing by tech companies and property developers.
Despite Wednesday morning’s temporary recovery in futures, stocks in the United States are still on a declining path in September, ending seven consecutive months of gains. The S&P 500 is down 3.8 percent this month. Nasdaq futures rose 0.9 per cent on Wednesday, but on Tuesday, the index closed down 4.7 per cent for the month.
